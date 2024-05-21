MALK Organics Launches Line of 'Cleaner Creamers'

Premium alternative milk brand expands into new category with three new products

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based milk brand, MALK Organics announced today that they will be expanding their product line with three new plant-based creamers – Vanilla Almond, Caramel Almond, and Lightly Sweetened Oat. As with MALK's entire product line, their dairy-free creamers contain no gums, oils, or fillers and are crafted with minimal ingredients and the utmost care and commitment to quality.

MALK's Vanilla Almond, Caramel Almond, and Lightly Sweetened Oat Plant-Based Creamers.

MALK Creamers contain the following ingredients: Organic Almonds or Organic Gluten Free Oats, Filtered Water, Organic Coconut Sugar, Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Baking Soda, Himalayan Pink Salt, and Organic Vanilla Extract from Vanilla Beans (in Vanilla Almond only). Unlike their competitors, MALK Creamers do not contain natural flavors or artificial whiteners, so consumers can expect authentic, rich, and dark hues, which are reflective of their premium, simple ingredients.

This product launch comes on the heels of a recent funding round, significant distribution expansion, and the introduction of three new SKUs a few months ago. In the last year MALK has remained the #1 fastest growing plant-based milk across all markets and has more than doubled its distribution.

"Following our recent funding, distribution expansion, and successful launches of Shelf Stable and Cashew, we're excited to announce the latest addition to the MALK family - cleaner Creamers," said MALK's CEO Jason Bronstad. "There aren't many clean creamer options out there for those looking for a rich, tasty supplement to their coffee, tea, or matcha. So we have made it our mission to change this by offering simple ingredient creamers that don't sacrifice delicious flavor."

MALK Creamers will be rolling out nationwide in Sprouts, in select Whole Foods, Erewhon, Fresh Thyme, and other retailers beginning mid-June. Suggested retail price is $7.99 for a 16 oz bottle.

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK's products are certified organic and contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's products include Unsweetened Almond (shelf stable and refrigerated), Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Almond, Original Oat (shelf stable and refrigerated), Vanilla Oat, Chocolate Oat, and Cashew. Through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

