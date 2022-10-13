MALK Organics Partners with POOSH and Erewhon to Unveil "The POOSH Potion Detox Smoothie"

Premium plant-based milk debuts new Erewhon smoothie in collaboration with POOSH, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's lifestyle brand.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th, leading premium plant-based milk brand, MALK Organics , will be debuting a new smoothie at Erewhon Market in partnership with POOSH. "The POOSH Potion Detox Smoothie" created by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, will be available at Erewhon tonic bars for $18 through November 15th.

The POOSH Potion Detox Smoothie contains the following ingredients:

MALK Partners with POOSH to Debut the POOSH Potion Detox Smoothie at Erewhon

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Harmless Harvest Vanilla Coconut Yogurt

MALK Almond Milk

Four Sigmatic Sweet Vanilla Protein Powder

BLK Fulvic Drops

NeoCell Hyaluronic Acid

Zuma Valley Coconut Cream

Charcoal

Maple Syrup

Cacao Powder

Avocado

Blueberries

Banana

The smoothie's appearance has a unique black and white marbled effect, and its taste can be described as creamy and fruity, with just the right amount of sweetness.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with POOSH by Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Erewhon to create this epic, delicious smoothie," said MALK's CEO, Jason Bronstad. "Using Almond MALK as the base keeps this smoothie super clean and free of gums, fillers, and oils."

MALK was a brand partner in the Poolside with POOSH event on October 4th where the smoothie made its debut. In support of the smoothie partnership, MALK will also be sampling in Erewhon's eight stores throughout the month, and running billboards near selected Erewhon stores.

The POOSH Potion Detox Smoothie was preceded by other MALK x Erewhon smoothie partnerships earlier this year including Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, Marianna Hewitt's Coconut Cloud Smoothie, and Sami Clarke's Form Fuel Smoothie.

MALK has become a coveted alternative milk brand because all of its products are organic, have no dairy, gums, fillers, oils, or carrageenan and are made with only a few simple and familiar ingredients. Products include Unsweetened Almond and Original Oat (just 3 ingredients each), Vanilla Almond and Vanilla Oat (just 4 ingredients each), and Chocolate Oat (just 5 ingredients). MALK can be found at Erewhon Market, major natural stores and grocers nationwide, and shipped via Instacart.

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK products contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's products include Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, and Chocolate Oat. Most recently, through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 203.980.9953

[email protected]

SOURCE MALK Organics