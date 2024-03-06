MALK Organics Raises Capital, Announces New Products, and Expands Retail Distribution

Leading plant-based milk brand committed to expanding its clean, organic portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading alternative milk brand, MALK Organics announced today that it has closed an internal investment round led by existing investors Benvolio Group and Rotor Capital. Along with the funding, they have also announced significant distribution expansion and the launch of three new SKUs – Cashew MALK, Shelf Stable Unsweetened Almond MALK, and Shelf Stable Original Oat MALK, with more exciting launches later this year.

Shelf Stable MALK and Cashew MALK

MALK's impressive growth continues to draw new consumers to their franchise. In the past year, MALK was the #1 fastest growing plant-based milk across all markets and more than doubled its distribution.

MALK will utilize this capital infusion to expand their retail presence, increase marketing efforts, and support new product innovation.

New Products:

In Q1, MALK is launching 3 new additions to its portfolio:

Cashew MALK is crafted with just four premium and simple ingredients – filtered water, organic cashews, Himalayan pink salt, and organic almonds, and delivers a rich, creamy flavor complemented by nuttiness and a hint of salt. Suggested retail price for Cashew MALK is $6.99

Shelf Stable MALK (Unsweetened Almond & Original Oat) is fashioned with the same dedication to purity and simplicity as refrigerated MALK products and is also made with just three wholesome ingredients. Suggested retail price for both SKUs is $7.99.

Both Cashew MALK and the new Shelf Stable SKUs will be rolling out exclusively nationwide at Whole Foods throughout March. MALK will feature these new products at next week's Expo West show (Booth# 335).

Distribution Highlights:

MALK continues to launch in new retailers and expand its presence in existing retailers:

New distribution in Albertson's, new Kroger banners (Smith's, Mariano's), and Stop N Shop

Expanded distribution in additional Hannaford's stores

Expanded assortment in existing Kroger banners (King Soopers, Ralph's), Publix and H-E-B

New distribution in Target (in NY & LA regions beginning in June)

"We are thrilled to announce another funding round from our valued partners at Benvolio, Rotor, and more on the heels of our latest product launches and distribution expansion," said MALK's CEO Jason Bronstad. "As a pioneer in clean plant-based alternatives, we will continue to innovate, expand, and work diligently to make cleaner products more accessible to the masses."

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK's products are certified organic and contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's products include Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, and Chocolate Oat. Through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

About Benvolio Group:

Benvolio Group is an investment firm that invests in early-stage branded consumer products and retail concepts. As evidenced by their early investment in brands like BodyArmor, their beverage and retail experience has been invaluable to the MALK team.

About Rotor Capital:

Rotor Capital is a private investment firm focused on investments in growth-oriented companies. Their investment portfolio includes other emerging plant-based food brands and other breakthrough companies in the health/wellness space.

