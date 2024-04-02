MALK Organics Signs On As Official Partner of Major League Pickleball

Fastest growing plant-based milk brand to sponsor America's fastest growing sport

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MALK Organics along with Major League Pickleball (MLP) have announced MALK as the official plant-based milk partner of MLP - the first major sponsorship for the leading premium plant-based milk brand.

MLP was founded in 2021 and is the preeminent team-based pickleball league, featuring prominent owners including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Kate Upton, and more. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and has seen skyrocketing amateur participation rates over the last few years.

MALK, An Official Partner of MLP

Offering the cleanest plant-based milk on the market, MALK is renowned and highly regarded for pioneering milk alternatives that are free of gums, fillers, and oils. In recent years, MALK has worked with a variety of like-minded partners including LA's Erewhon, NYC's Matchaful, health-focused celebrity chefs, and more. MALK's partnership with MLP integrates seamlessly, as both have the same avid consumer base of healthy lifestyle enthusiasts.

Partnership assets include on-court MALK signage, experiential presence at all 11 of MLP's 2024 events, and visibility on MLP's website and social media channels. MALK ads will also be included in linear broadcast telecasts, and on all MLP livestreams.

"Pickleball has grown massively in recent years and right off the bat, I saw the synergies between MALK and Major League Pickleball," said MALK's CEO, Jason Bronstad. "The fact that MLP is the fastest growing sport in America, and we are the fastest growing plant-based milk, our brand missions of keeping America as healthy as possible are very aligned. We are so proud to be one of their brand partners."

MALK's partnership kicks off with a branded feature during today's 2024 MLP Premier Level Draft, and with on-site presence at the first MLP event in Atlanta on May 9-12.

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK products contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's products include Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, Chocolate Oat, and Unsweetened Cashew. Through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

About MLP by Margaritaville

MLP by Margaritaville (Major League Pickleball) is the preeminent team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 24 teams, a unique coed format, easy to understand scoring, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. Founded in 2021, MLP named its first-ever title sponsor, Margaritaville, branding the league MLP by Margaritaville in December 2022. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

