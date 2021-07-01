Malk Partners Continues to Expand Team to Meet Growing Demand for ESG Services, New Talent Hires Will Enhance Firm's Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malk Partners ("Malk") today announced the promotion of Meg Lentz to the position of Principal. In her new role as one of the firm's most senior employees, Lentz will continue to play an integral role in advancing the quality and success of Malk's ESG management and impact investing services.

Lentz has been with Malk since 2016 and has greatly contributed to the firm's rapid growth and expansion into new verticals. Her analytical expertise is renowned in the firm, having been deepened by hundreds of ESG due diligence reviews for Malk clients. As Principal, she will lead Malk's venture capital and growth equity platform, a fast-growing service line focused on best practices for ESG management for minority stakes and early stage private equity investing. She will also continue to support Malk's impact advisory team in building impact management frameworks for clients and to serve on the management team.

"Meg is a dynamic leader with a record of success advising private equity firms in a wide range of ESG projects," said Andrew Malk, founder of Malk Partners. "She is a passionate advocate of the power of private markets to create meaningful change through ESG and impact management action and she is recognized for helping us build a place where people want to work, stay and grow. Her tenure with the company is a testament to the go-getter, team-based culture we have cultivated."

Lentz said, "Malk has been a leader in this space for many years, and I'm excited about our momentum. Our firm is at an inflection point in its growth path as ESG and impact investing expertise become a critical need at private equity firms. I am looking forward to help grow Malk's reputation for excellence and as the ESG advisor of choice for clients."

Malk also announced that Margaret Spear has joined the firm to serve as Vice President of People, a new position. She focuses on recruiting, onboarding, talent management, retention and diversity and inclusion activities. Prior to Malk, Spear was People & Culture Director, Americas, at FIRST Global Brand Experience Agency, and previously, in Human Resources positions at Bessemer Trust and Credit Suisse. In addition to Spear, Malk has hired Rob Fratto to serve in the newly created position of Corporate Counsel. He will handle a broad array of business, legal and compliance matters. Previously, Fratto served in joint role as General Counsel and Director, People & Culture at RWS Entertainment Group.

"We are continuously striving to be the ESG employer of choice," said Malk. "I'm very pleased to welcome Margaret and Rob to the Malk team. Their combined expertise will ensure our culture continues to thrive as we grow."

Malk continues to expand its team capacity and enhance its capabilities with the onboarding of a new class of Senior Associates and Associates in early June and anticipates another full class to start in September.

About Malk Partners

Malk Partners is the foremost advisor to private equity firms on creating and protecting value through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management. We guide our clients throughout the fund and investment cycle to mitigate risk, secure opportunities, and satisfy their investors. Our reputation is built from our singular focus on ESG management. We understand our clients' processes, work efficiently with management and deal teams, calibrate our findings to a materiality threshold, and collaborate closely with other due diligence vendors. Malk has advised many of the world's most respected investment firms, helping them to define ESG goals, conduct ESG due diligence reviews, and support portfolio companies in mitigating ESG risks. Our fully-customized services and solutions keep our clients doing what they do best: buying, growing, and selling businesses. Our team welcomes the opportunity to discuss these topics with you. Please contact us at [email protected]. You can learn more about Malk Partners at www.malk.com.

