Mallad drives Red Effect's growth with Michigan Alums Wangler, Epstein and Wright

"We are so excited to have John, Hayden and Bryan on board as franchisees to bring the traditions of the maize and blue to our Red Effect Infrared Fitness franchise concept," announced Mallad.

The company has flagship studios in Michigan and has plans to open additional franchise locations in Ann Arbor, MI, Fairfax, VA, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Chicago, IL, San Diego, CA and Charleston, SC by mid-summer 2018.

Red Effect Infrared Fitness offers an unparalleled workout experience. Red Effect is first to innovate infrared therapy with the interval fitness training model. The infrared heat emitted throughout the Red Effect fitness studio warms the body naturally, which raises core body temperature and enhances the workout to produce a deep, healthy and detoxifying sweat at a cellular level where most toxins reside.

"Among numerous health and wellness benefits, the innovative approach of infrared therapy could help fitness studio guests lose weight, lower their blood pressure, improve circulation, release toxins, reduce stress, increase energy and recover faster. We are first to market and are passionate about positioning Red Effect Infrared Fitness to be the absolute best fitness value in the world for our members that are seeking optimal health and wellness," announced Founder and CEO Mallad.

Wangler will be the franchisee for the Red Effect Infrared Fitness location in Ann Arbor and an equity partner of the company. Epstein will be a franchisee and an area developer for the Chicago, IL suburbs and will team up with his brother Josh Epstein to be franchisees and area developers for the San Diego, CA market. Wright will be a multi-unit franchisee in the Northern Virginia/Washington, DC market.

Red Effect Infrared Fitness will continue to scale nationally and internationally and expects to have additional locations in Michigan, Illinois, California, Florida, Canada and other strategic markets by end of 2018.

For franchise development inquiries, contact Carlos Guzman, Chief Operating Officer of Red Effect Infrared Fitness Franchise LLC, at cguzman@redeffectfitness.com or 954-559-2117.

