Mallad Names Detroit Pistons' NBA Infrared Guru Kander to Chief Medical Director and Draper to Multi-Unit Franchisee

"Arnie is long considered the NBA's best strength and conditioning coach by players past and present, and we are thrilled that he is coming out of retirement to help us scale Red Effect Infrared Fitness globally with his extraordinary expertise on the science of infrared," proclaimed Mallad.

Kander is well known for his distinguished 25-year career with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was also a big part of the 2004 NBA world championship Pistons. Kander has also become an equity partner with the company.

Kyle Draper, a former front office veteran of the Detroit Pistons and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning as Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships, will be opening new Red Effect Infrared Fitness locations in the Tampa-St. Pete, FL market as a multi-unit owner operator. Kyle is one of seven additional franchise owners across the country who will be opening locations in Ann Arbor, MI, Fairfax, VA, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Chicago, IL, San Diego, CA and Charleston, SC by mid-summer 2018.

Red Effect Infrared Fitness offers an unparalleled workout experience and is first mover to innovate infrared therapy with the interval fitness training. The infrared heat emitted throughout the Red Effect fitness studio warms the body naturally, and enhances the workout to produce a deep, healthy and detoxifying sweat at a cellular level where most toxins reside.

"Among numerous health and wellness benefits, the innovative approach of infrared therapy could help fitness studio guests lose weight, lower their blood pressure, improve circulation, release toxins, reduce stress, increase energy and recover faster. We are first to market with this concept. We are passionate about positioning Red Effect Infrared Fitness to be the absolute best fitness value in the world for our members that are seeking optimal health and wellness," explained Founder and CEO Mallad.

Red Effect Infrared Fitness will continue to scale nationally with new locations in Michigan, Illinois, California, Florida, Canada and other strategic markets by end of 2018.

For franchise development inquiries, please contact Carlos Guzman, Chief Operating Officer of Red Effect Infrared Fitness Franchise LLC, at cguzman@redeffectfitness.com or 954-559-2117.

