Mallard Creek Polymers Invites the Industry to Come See What's Next at the American Coating Show April 10-12, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc. (MCP) experts understand the challenges that companies are facing when creating the next formulation. The sales and R&D people in MCP work hand-in-hand with formulation chemists, operations staff, and purchasing to acquire and/or design synthetic emulsion polymers to meet specific needs identified by a potential customer. By combining a deep understanding of coatings technology, cross-fertilization from other application segments, a strong product portfolio, and strategic acquisitions the company can react quickly to changing and demanding requirements.

American Coatings Show 2018

The company has recently announced new grades with cement compatibility, Rovene® 6521, Rovene® 6525, and Tylac® 4194, that can be used in many challenging coating and membrane applications. BarrierPro® 4551 is the newest styrene-butadiene latex product designed specifically for the liquid applied membrane market. This product has been built based on the company's 20-year leadership in this market, due to a strategic acquisition made in 2008. Rovene® 4011 is the latest SBR introduced for water resistant coating applications.

MCP recently announced new technology based on Intellectual Property from Ecronova Polymer GmbH. The portfolio of products and chemistry from this IP will greatly enhance our offering to the Paint and Coatings industry, specifically providing MCP many products focused on architectural coatings. The acquisition adds over 90 recipes including pure acrylic emulsion polymers, styrene acrylic polymer emulsions, and vinyl acetate homopolymers and copolymers. Read more here.

Many of the company's newly developed products can be found in the Coatings Selection Guide and Construction Selection Guides. In many cases, though, the products are not available for general market use due to the structure of the project. Some of the new products based on the recently acquired IP will be highlighted at the Show. To discuss these exciting developments, R&D and sales personnel are available for meetings at the American Coating Show from April 10-12 at Booth #854. For consultation in any potential applications visit MCP's website, www.MCPolymers.com, or contact a sales/marketing professional at 1-877-240-0171.

