Mallard Manufacturing Joins the MacLean-Fogg Family of Companies

MUNDELEIN, Ill., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean-Fogg Company ("MacLean-Fogg"), a leading family-owned manufacturing enterprise, and Mallard Manufacturing ("Mallard"), a provider of custom gravity flow storage solutions, jointly announce MacLean-Fogg's acquisition of the Mallard business.

Mallard was founded in 1960 in Sterling, Illinois, by Jack Wahl of the Wahl Clipper family. The business was acquired by Kevin Risch and Michael Gunderson in 2007. Under their leadership, Mallard has grown to become the leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality, innovative pallet flow, carton flow, and gravity conveyor solutions for warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers across a broad range of industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Mallard team into the MacLean-Fogg family," said Duncan MacLean, President & CEO. "Mallard's reputation for excellence, its high level of commitment to its customers, and its family-oriented culture align extremely well with our values and make it a terrific platform for making additional investments."

"We see tremendous potential in joining forces with MacLean-Fogg and believe our partnership will enable us to continue growing the business and serving our customers with innovative, high-quality solutions in the coming years," said Kevin Risch.

MacLean-Fogg's investment in Mallard represents a strategic move to expand its portfolio of manufacturing platforms and diversify into new industries. Mallard will operate as a distinct platform within the MacLean-Fogg organization, maintaining its current leadership team and day-to-day operational structure to ensure continuity for employees, customers and suppliers.

About MacLean-Fogg:

Founded in 1925, MacLean-Fogg is a family-owned, world-wide enterprise comprised of MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS), and its four primary business groups: Fastener Solutions, Engineered Solutions, Plastic Solutions and Additive Solutions. MacLean-Fogg is a leading manufacturer for automotive, heavy truck and other diverse industries. Our more than 2,000 employees work every day to provide our customers with solutions at a fair price, on time, and with world-class quality. Visit macleanfogg.com to learn more.

About Mallard Manufacturing:

Mallard Manufacturing stands at the forefront of gravity flow solutions, specializing in pallet flow, carton flow, and gravity conveyor applications that optimize warehousing and distribution processes. Since 1960, Mallard has adapted to the ever-evolving industrial landscape to harness the power of gravity to maximize space and productivity with streamlined, reliable solutions. Mallard is redefining the standards for efficient warehousing and distribution with powerful, "power-free" solutions that meet the dynamic needs of its clients. Visit mallardmfg.com to learn more.

