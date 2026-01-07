Mallet and Company Wins Sanctions, Attorneys Fees, and an Injunction against Bundy Baking and Synova to Stop the Sale of Products Using Mallet's Stolen Trade Secrets

In the wake of an April jury verdict finding that Bundy Baking and affiliate Synova had misappropriated Mallet trade secrets, Defendants must now pay over $19 million in damages, fees and costs; Federal judge also rules Bundy and Synova should be sanctioned for "indefensible" post-trial conduct, with additional penalties to come.

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. and its subsidiary, Mallet and Company, announced that on December 31, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania has granted its sweeping post-trial motions against Bundy Baking Solutions and its affiliate, Synova.

The motions granted by Chief Judge Cathy Bissoon in Pittsburgh come in the wake of an April 2025 jury verdict that found Bundy Banking and Synova had misappropriated product formulas and other trade secrets related to the manufacture and sale of Mallet's baking release agents. In its new ruling, the court noted that the jury in that trial found Bundy and Synova's actions to be "'willful and malicious'; and it awarded punitive damages against both companies, on every available claim."

Prohibited from Making/Selling Certain Products

Among the motions granted by Chief Judge Bissoon was Mallet's motion for an injunction to stop Bundy Baking and Synova from making and selling any product derived from Mallet trade secrets—and specifically Synova's Supra 130 product and any product with the substantially similar formula.

Sanctioned for Disclosure of Trade Secrets

In addition, Chief Judge Bissoon ruled Bundy and Synova should be sanctioned for the wrongful disclosure of Mallet's trade secrets in a post-trial court filing concerning Supra 130. The exact amount of the sanctions will be determined by the court at a future date.

Remarkably, Chief Judge Bissoon noted that: "Defense counsel's explanations aim for plausible deniability, but fail the 'plausible' part."

Awarded Fees and Costs

Adding to the original $7.25 million jury verdict against Bundy, Chief Judge Bissoon awarded Mallet and Company more than $11 million in attorneys' fees and costs, and $617,000 in prejudgment interest, bringing the current total amount Bundy Baking must pay to $19,265,409 plus post-judgment interest. There will be additional fees and costs to come as the court considers sanctions against Bundy and its legal team.

No Changes to the Jury's Verdict

Chief Judge Bissoon's ruling also denied the Bundy parties' motion for a judgment as a matter of law, as well as their motion for a new trial. "It is as though Defendants attended a different trial than everyone else," Chief Judge Bissoon wrote in denying the motion for a new trial. "Many of their evidentiary objections have been forfeited, and those that have not lack merit." Chief Judge Bissoon concluded her ruling by noting: "Some results are so clear, and resounding, that they cannot be 'spun.'"

"We appreciate Judge Bissoon's thoughtful opinion and careful consideration of the facts," said, Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President of Vantage. "This ruling demonstrates, without a doubt, the value of our products to our customers and the importance of intellectual property protection. We are looking forward to continuing to serve our customers with high quality products and solutions."

"Willful" Misappropriation of 11 Trade Secrets

The jury's April verdict found that Bundy Baking Solutions had misappropriated 11 trade secrets, particularly Mallet's product formulas, to launch its own release-agent business, Synova. The jury also awarded punitive damages based on a finding that the misappropriation was "willful and malicious." The jury awarded of $4.25 million in compensatory and $3 million in punitive damages.

Mallet was represented at trial by Mayer Brown LLP and its attorneys Carmine R. Zarlenga, E. Brantley Webb, Catherine Medvene, Whitney Suflas, and Anna V. Durham.

The case is Mallet & Co v. Lacayo, et al. (Case No. 2:19-cv-01409, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania).

About Mallet and Company

Mallet was acquired by Vantage in 2016, establishing the foundation for what is now the Vantage Food business. With complementary acquisitions of AMARNAKOTE® water-based release agents in 2018 and Spanish oils company TEXTRON PLIMON in 2019, Vantage Food has evolved as an industry leader offering exceptional customer service and a comprehensive solutions offering of release agents, functional ingredients and equipment designed to meet the needs of commercial bakers and other food applications.

About Vantage Food: Better Performance Made Possible

As one of the leaders in the food industry, Vantage Food provides exceptional service to our customers through comprehensive solutions offering of release agents, functional ingredients and equipment designed to meet the needs of various food applications. Vantage Food is a reliable supplier committed to quality and innovation and delivering top-notch solutions that help drive success supporting large-scale operations and small businesses alike. Vantage Food is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Learn more at: vantagefood.com or contact us for more information [email protected] .

About Vantage

Vantage provides natural solutions that support our customers' technical performance and marketing needs through a unique combination of chemistry, application expertise and service. Underpinned by a broad portfolio of formulations, ingredients and actives that are built on a backbone of sustainable oils, fats and their derivatives, Vantage targets selected markets and applications including personal care, food, surface treatment, agriculture, pharma, and consumer and industrial performance. Vantage is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, operates in 11 countries worldwide and employs more than 1,000 talented professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences with every interaction. Learn more at vantagegrp.com.

