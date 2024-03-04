Mallinckrodt Announces Appointment of Paul O'Neill as Executive Vice President, Quality & Operations, Specialty Brands

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Paul O'Neill has been appointed Executive Vice President, Quality & Operations, Specialty Brands, effective immediately. Mr. O'Neill previously served as the Company's Senior Vice President, Quality & Operations, Specialty Brands. He will continue to be responsible for leading Quality & Operations for Mallinckrodt's Specialty Brands business, overseeing internal and external manufacturing, supply chain distribution, device engineering, quality, technical services and product support. In addition, Mr. O'Neill will join the Company's Executive Committee.

Since joining Mallinckrodt, Mr. O'Neill has led several key initiatives in Mallinckrodt's Specialty Brands business. He has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing operations, plant start-ups, technology transfer and supply chain management and has held numerous leadership positions at biopharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Pfizer and Wyeth. Prior to joining Mallinckrodt in March 2023, Mr. O'Neill served as Executive Director, Biologics Operations, at Merck where he was responsible for the supply strategy of Keytruda.

"Paul has been instrumental in driving transformational change to stabilize the Specialty Brands portfolio supply performance, establishing a high-performance culture within the Quality & Operations organization, as well as preparing for the launches of our INOmax® EVOLVE™ DS Delivery System and Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) Single-Dose Pre-filled SelfJect™," said Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased that he will be taking on a broader leadership role as a member of our Executive Committee. I look forward to continuing to work alongside him as we advance our efforts to ensure patients' access to our therapies."

Mr. O'Neill said, "I am honored to take on this role and collaborate with the other members of the Executive Committee. Together we will build on the important progress our leadership team has made across the business to date to position Mallinckrodt for long-term growth."

Mr. O'Neill joined Mallinckrodt as Senior Vice President, Quality & Operations, Specialty Brands, in March 2023. Before joining Mallinckrodt, he served as Executive Director, Biologics Operations, at Merck, and was responsible for overseeing the end-to-end supply strategy of Merck's Keytruda and biologics (mABs) pipeline portfolio. Prior to that, Mr. O'Neill held leadership positions at Pfizer and Wyeth in plant operations, supply chain management, new product launches, site start-ups and network design.

Mr. O'Neill holds an MBA from the Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics at the University of Delaware and a BSc in Food Science and Technology from University College of Cork.

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

