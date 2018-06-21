Mallinckrodt Launches Scientific Advisory Council

Joining Dr. Romano as charter members of the SAC are three leading experts in their respective fields, selected, in part, because of their experience and expertise in areas that are central to Mallinckrodt's current portfolio – namely, regenerative medicine, neonatal critical care and autoimmune and rare diseases. The first three external members include:

Jörg C. Gerlach, MD, PhD , working as a Professor of Surgery and Bioengineering, McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Penn. Dr. Gerlach specializes in technologies for the clinical translation of stem cell biology and bioengineering research into cell-based therapies in regenerative medicine.

, Chief, Division of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Associate Director, Center for Pulmonary and Vascular Biology, Professor and William Buchanan Chair of Pediatrics at , . Dr. Savani specializes in neonatal intensive care and lung disorders. Ulrich H. von Andrian , MD, PhD, Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Chair of Immunopathology and Professor of Microbiology and Immunobiology, Harvard Medical School , Boston, Mass. ; Director, Harvard Medical School Center for Immune Imaging. Dr. von Andrian, also the Program Leader in Basic Immunology for Ragon Institute of MGH1, MIT 2 and Harvard , specializes in immunotherapy and autoimmune disorders.

"Mallinckrodt's Scientific Advisory Council reflects our ongoing commitment to being a premier, innovation-driven scientific organization, focused on developing pharmaceutical therapies that can improve outcomes for patients with severe and critical conditions," said Dr. Romano. "We are very pleased these exceptional physician scientists have agreed to join our SAC and we plan to add more members over time. Today's inaugural meeting was highly productive, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with these experts."

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

