Mallinckrodt plc Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Net sales were $572.6 million in the first quarter as compared to $560.0 million in the comparable period, up 2.3%, or 1.7% on a constant-currency basis.

GAAP gross profit was $276.8 million with gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 48.3%, compared with 53.6%, due to product mix shift. Adjusted gross profit was $468.5 million, compared with $470.6 million. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 81.8% versus 84.0%.

"We've made progress in the first quarter against our 2018 strategic initiatives," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mallinckrodt, "working to maximize the contribution of our in-line portfolio and the first quarter results displayed solid growth in our hospital business. We've continued to focus payer conversations to identify appropriate patients for Acthar based on emerging data, driving new patient referrals and solid demand at the prescriber level with emerging data driving new patient referrals, and we continue to believe it will achieve in excess of $1 billion in net sales for the year. We look forward to the presentation of supporting data related to Acthar and the anticipated VTS-270 data readout in the next few months. We continue to execute on a disciplined capital allocation strategy primarily focused on reducing debt and streamlining the organization with a focus on reducing SG&A."

GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $192.4 million or 33.6% of net sales, as compared to $217.6 million, or 38.9%, resulting primarily from the benefits of restructuring activities throughout 2017. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $189.2 million or 33.0% of net sales, compared with $216.1 million or 38.6%.

Research and development expenses were $64.1 million or 11.2% of net sales, as compared to $45.0 million or 8.0%, resulting from increased pipeline investment and inline portfolio data generation.

Income tax benefit was $43.4 million, for an effective tax rate of 50.2%. The adjusted effective tax rate was 10.0%.

GAAP diluted loss per share results from continuing operations was $0.50 compared with a loss per share from continuing operations of $0.43. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.31 versus $1.04.

SPECIALTY BRANDS SEGMENT RESULTS

Net sales for the segment were $572.6 million.

H.P. Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) net sales were $243.8 million , a 10.3% 2 decrease over $271.8 million , resulting from the residual impact of patient withdrawal issues.

, a 10.3% decrease over , resulting from the residual impact of patient withdrawal issues. INOMAX ® (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, net sales were $139.8 million , up 8.9%, or 8.8% on a constant-currency basis, over $128.4 million , due to strong utilization and favorable contractual renewals.

(nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, net sales were , up 8.9%, or 8.8% on a constant-currency basis, over , due to strong utilization and favorable contractual renewals. OFIRMEV ® (acetaminophen) injection net sales were $82.0 million compared with $73.4 million , an increase of 11.7% 2 , benefiting from commercial execution and strong demand.

(acetaminophen) injection net sales were compared with , an increase of 11.7% , benefiting from commercial execution and strong demand. Therakos ® immunology platform net sales were $57.4 million compared with $51.2 million , an increase of 12.1%, or 7.7% on a constant-currency basis, resulting from strong commercial execution, particularly in Europe .

immunology platform net sales were compared with , an increase of 12.1%, or 7.7% on a constant-currency basis, resulting from strong commercial execution, particularly in . AMITIZA ® (lubiprostone) net sales were $23.0 million for the first quarter, a partial quarter since the acquisition closed in mid-February.

(lubiprostone) net sales were for the first quarter, a partial quarter since the acquisition closed in mid-February. BioVectra, the company's contract manufacturing business in Canada , generated net sales of $10.5 million .

, generated net sales of . Other net sales were $16.1 million , impacted by the sale of the Intrathecal business in the first quarter of 2017.

LIQUIDITY

Mallinckrodt's cash provided by operating activities was $17.8 million with free cash flow of negative $16.5 million, impacted in part by the payment of opening balance sheet liabilities following the close of the Sucampo acquisition. The company expects to generate approximately $500 million in free cash flow in 2018.

During the quarter, debt activities resulted in a net increase of $79.0 million, primarily a result of the new term loan utilized for the Sucampo transaction. In addition to items previously disclosed in the Form 10-K, Mallinckrodt reduced debt by $33.0 million and recognized a $6.5 million one-time gain, which is reflected as a non-GAAP adjustment. Subsequent to the quarter, the company repaid with cash on hand the maturing $300.0 million April 2018 notes.

The company also repurchased 2.9 million shares in the quarter for $45.2 million.

Mallinckrodt remains focused primarily on reducing debt throughout the remainder of 2018. The debt balance has decreased by approximately $215 million since Dec. 29, 2017. As of today, the company cash balance was in excess of $250 million, with no significant maturities of debt coming due until 2020.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted SG&A, net sales growth on a constant-currency basis, adjusted effective tax rate, and free cash flow, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations.

Adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit and adjusted SG&A represent amounts prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP) and adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of the operational performance of the business. The adjustments for these items are on a pre-tax basis for adjusted gross profit and adjusted SG&A and on an after-tax basis for adjusted net income. Adjustments to GAAP amounts include, as applicable to each measure, restructuring and related charges, net; amortization and impairment charges; discontinued operations; acquisition-related expenses; changes in fair value of contingent consideration obligations; inventory step-up expenses; significant legal and environmental charges; pension settlement charges; deferred tax benefits recognized upon reductions to intercompany installment notes created by internal sales of acquired intangible assets offset by deferred tax expense associated with the impact of the 2017 legal entity reorganization; and other items identified by the company. Adjusted diluted earnings per share represent adjusted net income divided by the number of diluted shares.

The adjusted effective tax rate is calculated as the income tax effects on continuing and discontinued operations plus the income tax impact included in Mallinckrodt's reconciliation of net income, divided by income from continuing and discontinued operations plus the pre-tax, non-income, tax-related adjustments included in its reconciliation of adjusted net income (excluding dilutive share impact). The income tax impact item included in its reconciliation of adjusted net income primarily represents the tax impact of adjustments between net income and adjusted net income as well as deferred tax benefits recognized upon reductions to intercompany installment notes created by internal sales of acquired intangible assets offset by deferred tax expense associated with the impact of the 2017 legal entity reorganization

Net sales growth on a constant-currency basis measures the change in net sales between current- and prior-year periods using a constant currency, the exchange rate in effect during the applicable prior-year period.

Free cash flow for the first quarter represents net cash provided by operating activities of $17.8 million less capital expenditures of $34.3 million, each as prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company has provided these adjusted financial measures because they are used by management, along with financial measures in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate the company's operating performance. In addition, the company believes that they will be used by certain investors to measure Mallinckrodt's operating results. Management believes that presenting these adjusted measures provides useful information about the company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

These adjusted measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company's definition of these adjusted measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Because adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. A reconciliation of certain of these historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables accompanying this release.

1 Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States

2 The as-reported and constant currency growth percentages are identical for H.P. Acthar Gel and OFIRMEV.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

March 30,

2018 Percent of Net sales

March 31,

2017 Percent of Net sales Net sales $ 572.6

100.0 %

$ 560.0

100.0 % Cost of sales 295.8

51.7



259.9

46.4

Gross profit 276.8

48.3



300.1

53.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses 192.4

33.6



217.6

38.9

Research and development expenses 64.1

11.2



45.0

8.0

Restructuring charges, net 23.1

4.0



10.3

1.8

Gains on divestiture and license —

—



(59.1)

(10.6)

Operating (loss) income (2.8)

(0.5)



86.3

15.4

Interest expense (91.4)

(16.0)



(94.2)

(16.8)

Interest income 3.2

0.6



0.9

0.2

Other income (expense), net 4.6

0.8



(79.9)

(14.3)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (86.4)

(15.1)



(86.9)

(15.5)

Income tax benefit (43.4)

(7.6)



(42.0)

(7.5)

Loss from continuing operations (43.0)

(7.5)



(44.9)

(8.0)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25.0

4.4



444.1

79.3

Net (loss) income $ (18.0)

(3.1) %

$ 399.2

71.3 %











Basic earnings per share:









Loss from continuing operations $ (0.50)





$ (0.43)



Income from discontinued operations 0.29





4.30



Net (loss) income (0.21)





3.86



Diluted earnings per share:









Loss from continuing operations $ (0.50)





$ (0.43)



Income from discontinued operations 0.29





4.29



Net (loss) income (0.21)





3.85



Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:









Basic 86.1





103.3



Diluted 86.1





103.6





























MALLINCKRODT PLC NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited, in millions except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

March 30, 2018

March 31, 2017

Gross

profit SG&A Net

(loss)

income

Diluted

net

(loss)

income

per

share

Gross

profit SG&A Net

income

Diluted

net

income

per

share GAAP $ 276.8

$ 192.4

$ (18.0)



$ (0.21)



$ 300.1

$ 217.6

$ 399.2



$ 3.85

Adjustments:





















Intangible asset amortization 174.7

(1.6)

176.3



2.05



167.5

(2.3)

169.8



1.64

Restructuring and related charges, net (1) —

—

23.1



0.27



—

(1.0)

11.3



0.11

Inventory step-up expense 17.0

—

17.0



0.20



3.0

—

3.0



0.03

Income from discontinued operations —

—

(25.0)



(0.29)



—

—

(444.1)



(4.29)

Change in contingent consideration fair value —

1.6

(1.6)



(0.02)



—

1.8

(1.8)



(0.02)

Acquisition related expenses —

(3.2)

3.2



0.04



—

—

—



—

Debt refinancing —

—

—



—



—

—

10.0



0.10

Pension settlement charge —

—

—



—



—

—

69.2



0.67

Intrathecal divestiture











—

—

(59.1)



(0.57)

Gain on repurchase of debt —

—

(6.5)



(0.08)



—

—

—



—

Income taxes (2) —

—

(55.9)



(0.65)



—

—

(49.6)



(0.48)

As adjusted $ 468.5

$ 189.2

$ 112.6



$ 1.31



$ 470.6

$ 216.1

$ 107.9



$ 1.04

























Percent of net sales 81.8 % 33.0 % 19.7 %





84.0 % 38.6 % 19.3 %





















































(1) Includes pre-tax accelerated depreciation.



(2) Includes tax effects of above adjustments, as well as certain installment sale transactions and other intercompany transactions.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended













March 30,

2018

March 31,

2017

Percent

change

Currency

impact

Constant-

currency

growth Specialty Brands

















H.P. Acthar Gel $ 243.8



$ 271.8



(10.3) %

— %

(10.3) % Inomax 139.8



128.4



8.9



0.1



8.8

Ofirmev 82.0



73.4



11.7



—



11.7

Therakos 57.4



51.2



12.1



4.4



7.7

Amitiza 23.0



—



—



—



—

BioVectra 10.5



9.9



6.1



5.7



0.4

Other 16.1



25.3



(36.4)



2.3



(38.7)

Specialty Brands Total $ 572.6



$ 560.0



2.3 %

0.6 %

1.7 %

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions)









March 30,

2018

December 29,

2017 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 511.9



$ 1,260.9

Accounts receivable, net 321.5



275.4

Inventories 213.4



128.7

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 114.9



74.7

Notes receivable —



154.0

Current assets held for sale 1,143.0



391.5

Total current assets 2,304.7



2,285.2

Property, plant and equipment, net 426.7



413.2

Goodwill 3,674.0



3,482.7

Intangible assets, net 8,953.8



8,261.0

Long term assets held for sale —



742.7

Other assets 157.3



156.2

Total Assets $ 15,516.5



$ 15,341.0









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 322.1



$ 313.7

Accounts payable 96.9



77.3

Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs 50.1



78.4

Accrued interest 81.5



57.0

Income taxes payable 20.2



15.5

Accrued and other current liabilities 368.0



368.5

Current liabilities held for sale 159.7



140.0

Total current liabilities 1,098.5



1,050.4

Long-term debt 6,491.5



6,420.9

Pension and postretirement benefits 66.8



67.1

Environmental liabilities 61.9



62.8

Deferred income taxes 871.3



749.1

Other income tax liabilities 125.3



94.1

Long term liabilities held for sale —



22.6

Other liabilities 339.9



352.0

Total Liabilities 9,055.2



8,819.0

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred shares —



—

Ordinary shares 18.5



18.4

Ordinary shares held in treasury at cost (1,610.5)



(1,564.7)

Additional paid-in capital 5,497.2



5,492.6

Retained earnings 2,572.9



2,588.6

Accumulated other comprehensive income (16.8)



(12.9)

Total Shareholders' Equity 6,461.3



6,522.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,516.5



$ 15,341.0



MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions)









Three Months Ended

March 30,

2018

March 31,

2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net (loss) income $ (18.0)



$ 399.2

Adjustments to reconcile net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 198.6



204.0

Share-based compensation 4.6



16.4

Deferred income taxes (47.8)



(73.6)

Gain on divestitures —



(427.2)

Other non-cash items 0.5



17.8

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (22.4)



(57.4)

Inventories (7.8)



(13.5)

Accounts payable 19.1



(6.6)

Income taxes (2.9)



(60.6)

Other (106.1)



(95.9)

Net cash from operating activities 17.8



(97.4)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (34.3)



(52.6)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (699.9)



—

Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash 298.3



576.9

Other 8.3



(10.8)

Net cash from investing activities (427.6)



513.5

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Issuance of external debt 626.8



25.0

Repayment of external debt and capital leases (902.2)



(233.9)

Debt financing costs (12.0)



(13.0)

Proceeds from exercise of share options —



2.2

Repurchase of shares (46.6)



(279.6)

Other (4.8)



1.0

Net cash from financing activities (338.8)



(498.3)

Effect of currency rate changes on cash (0.3)



—

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (748.9)



(82.2)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,279.1



361.1

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 530.2



$ 278.9









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 511.9



$ 259.8

Restricted cash included in other assets at end of period 18.3



19.1

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 530.2



$ 278.9



