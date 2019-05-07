Mallinckrodt plc Reports Strong Growth in First Quarter 2019 Results, Raises Guidance for 2019, and Continues to Make Significant Advancements in Pipeline and Data Generation

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported results for the three months ended March 29, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, the quarter comparisons are to the recast prior year comparable three months ended March 30, 2018.

Net sales were $790.6 million in the quarter as compared to $755.3 million, up 4.7%, or 5.0% on a constant-currency basis. Diluted income per share from continuing operations was $1.83 compared with a diluted loss per share of $0.24. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.94 versus $1.62, an increase of 19.8%.

"We have started 2019 with continued strong operational execution, achieving robust top- and bottom-line growth, and resulting in significant cash generation as we continue to transform our company. The hospital portfolio continued its positive momentum, and as anticipated we saw the return to growth reported for the Specialty Generics products," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mallinckrodt. "We are very pleased with the overall progression of our pipeline and data generation efforts, a number of which were highlighted in recent announcements. We are also excited to share results from the Acthar Phase 4 rheumatoid arthritis clinical trial next month, and look forward to the Phase 3 pivotal trial results for our StrataGraft® regenerative skin tissue and terlipressin investigational products later this year."

Trudeau continued, "As previously announced, our 2019 strategic priorities include (1) maximizing the value of the diversified, inline portfolio; (2) advancing further data generation and the pipeline; (3) completing the separation of the Specialty Generics and Amitiza segment; and (4) executing disciplined capital allocation, with net debt reduction a primary focus. Strong progress has been made on each of these fronts in the quarter."

Gross profit was $335.1 million with gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 42.4%, compared with 46.0%. Adjusted gross profit was $566.3 million, compared with $540.8 million, with adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 71.6% in both periods.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $230.2 million or 29.1% of net sales, as compared to $211.2 million, or 28.0%, while adjusted SG&A expenses were $211.4 million or 26.7% of net sales, compared with $207.9 million or 27.5%. Both SG&A and adjusted SG&A expenses increased due to legal expenses, partially offset by focus on SG&A reduction including benefits from restructuring and acquisition synergies.

Research and development expenses were $85.3 million or 10.8% of net sales, as compared to $82.0 million or 10.9%, as the company continued to invest in its innovative pipeline and in-line portfolio data generation.

Income tax benefit was $204.7 million, for an effective tax rate of 413.5%. The adjusted effective tax rate was 16.0%.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

Specialty Brands Segment

Net sales for the segment in the first quarter 2019 were $547.3 million.

Acthar ® Gel net sales were $223.9 million , an 8.2% decrease, primarily driven by the annual benefit reset process impacting returning patients while navigating continued payer scrutiny on overall specialty pharmaceutical spending. The company continues to expect the product to exceed $1 billion in net sales for 2019.

Gel net sales were , an 8.2% decrease, primarily driven by the annual benefit reset process impacting returning patients while navigating continued payer scrutiny on overall specialty pharmaceutical spending. The company continues to expect the product to exceed in net sales for 2019. INOMAX ® (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, net sales were $151.1 million , up 8.1% due to continued, consistent demand and contract renewals fueled by the product's differentiated total service model.

(nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, net sales were , up 8.1% due to continued, consistent demand and contract renewals fueled by the product's differentiated total service model. OFIRMEV ® (acetaminophen) injection net sales were $95.6 million , an increase of 16.6%, benefiting from continued strong demand and order timing.

(acetaminophen) injection net sales were , an increase of 16.6%, benefiting from continued strong demand and order timing. Therakos® immunology platform net sales were $61.8 million , an increase of 7.7%, or 9.9% on a constant-currency basis, on growth in the U.S. in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, and internationally, including in acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease.

Specialty Generics and Amitiza Segment

The segment reported net sales in the first quarter 2019 of $243.3 million, an increase of 17.6%, or 17.7% on a constant currency basis. Amitiza® (lubiprostone) generated net sales of $53.0 million, and the specialty generics products net sales returned to growth with $190.3 million, an increase of 3.5% driven by continued finished dose generics share recapture.

LIQUIDITY

Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $164.5 million and free cash flow of $124.7 million, allowing for a reduction of debt of $263.5 million in the quarter. Significant progress continues towards the goal of reducing net debt by more than $1 billion following the planned separation of the Specialty Generics and Amitiza segment, including use of free cash flow generation and separation proceeds.

Subsequent to the quarter close, the company has purchased $28.1 million in face value of fixed rate notes, and the current cash balance is in excess of $300 million.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UPDATE

Based on the growth in hospital products and that reported for the Specialty Generics products, and the execution of its capital allocation strategy to reduce debt and thereby interest expense, Mallinckrodt is updating guidance for the 2019 fiscal year including raising adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance. The guidance below, unless indicated, is on a total company basis.

Metric (excluding foreign currency impact) 2019 Guidance (original) 2019 Guidance (updated) Total net sales for Specialty Brands segment Increase 1% to 4% Increase 1% to 4% Total net sales for Specialty Generics and Amitiza segment Increase 1% to 4% Increase 2% to 5% Net interest expense $320 million to $350 million $300 million to $330 million Adjusted effective tax rate 14% to 16% 14% to 16% Adjusted diluted EPS $8.10 to $8.40 $8.30 to $8.60

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. Other brands are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company or their respective owners. © 2019 05/19

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 29,

2019 Percent of Net sales

March 30,

2018 Percent of Net sales Net sales $ 790.6

100.0 %

$ 755.3

100.0 % Cost of sales 455.5

57.6



407.8

54.0

Gross profit 335.1

42.4



347.5

46.0

Selling, general and administrative expenses 230.2

29.1



211.2

28.0

Research and development expenses 85.3

10.8



82.0

10.9

Restructuring charges, net 4.2

0.5



28.2

3.7

Operating income 15.4

1.9



26.1

3.5

Interest expense (82.7)

(10.5)



(91.4)

(12.1)

Interest income 1.5

0.2



3.2

0.4

Other income, net 16.3

2.1



4.6

0.6

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (49.5)

(6.3)



(57.5)

(7.6)

Income tax benefit (204.7)

(25.9)



(36.6)

(4.8)

Income (loss) from continuing operations 155.2

19.6



(20.9)

(2.8)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.3)

—



2.9

0.4

Net income (loss) $ 154.9

19.6 %

$ (18.0)

(2.4) %











Basic earnings per share:









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.86





$ (0.24)



Income from discontinued operations —





0.03



Net income (loss) 1.86





(0.21)















Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 83.5





86.1















Diluted earnings per share:









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.83





$ (0.24)



Income from discontinued operations —





0.03



Net income (loss) 1.83





(0.21)















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 84.6





86.1





MALLINCKRODT PLC NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited, in millions except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

March 29, 2019

March 30, 2018

Gross

profit SG&A Net

income

Diluted

net

income

per

share

Gross

profit SG&A Net

(loss)

income

Diluted

net

(loss)

income

per

share (3) GAAP $ 335.1

$ 230.2

$ 154.9



$ 1.83



$ 347.5

$ 211.2

$ (18.0)



$ (0.21)

Adjustments:





















Intangible asset amortization 221.2

(1.6)

222.8



2.63



176.3

(1.7)

178.0



2.06

Restructuring and related charges, net —

—

4.2



0.05



—

—

28.2



0.33

Inventory step-up expense 10.0

—

10.0



0.12



17.0

—

17.0



0.20

(Loss) income from discontinued operations —

—

0.3



—



—

—

(2.9)



(0.03)

Change in contingent consideration fair value —

(5.5)

5.5



0.07



—

1.6

(1.6)



(0.02)

Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—



—



—

(3.2)

3.2



0.04

Gain on repurchase of debt —

—

(14.9)



(0.18)



—

—

(6.5)



(0.08)

Write off of unamortized debt discount and fees —

—

5.9



0.07



—

—

—



—

Separation costs —

(11.7)

11.7



0.14



—

—

—



—

Legal entity and intercompany financing reorganization (1) —

—

(192.8)



(2.28)



—

—

—



—

Income taxes (2) —

—

(43.2)



(0.51)



—

—

(57.5)



(0.67)

As adjusted $ 566.3

$ 211.4

$ 164.4



$ 1.94



$ 540.8

$ 207.9

$ 139.9



$ 1.62

























Percent of net sales 71.6 % 26.7 % 20.8 %





71.6 % 27.5 % 18.5 %





____________________________

(1) Represents the incremental tax effect associated with the intercompany financing and associated legal entity ownership reorganization completed during the three months ended March 29, 2019. (2) Includes tax effects of above adjustments (unless otherwise separately stated), as well as certain installment sale transactions and other intercompany transactions. (3) In periods where losses are incurred, potential ordinary shares outstanding are excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share, prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they would be anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive shares are included in the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share when dilutive. As a result, the adjusted diluted earnings per share utilized a weighted average share count of 86.3 shares for the three months ended March 30, 2018.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SEGMENT NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended













March 29,

2019

March 30,

2018

Percent change

Currency

impact

Constant-

currency

growth Specialty Brands $ 547.3



$ 548.4



(0.2) %

(0.4) %

0.2 % Specialty Generics and Amitiza (1) 243.3



206.9



17.6



(0.1)



17.7

Net sales $ 790.6



$ 755.3



4.7 %

(0.3) %

5.0 %





(1) Includes net sales from an ongoing, post-divestiture supply agreement with the acquirer of the contrast media and delivery systems ("CMDS") business.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended













March 29,

2019

March 30,

2018

Percent change

Currency

impact

Constant-

currency

growth Specialty Brands

















Acthar Gel $ 223.9



$ 243.8



(8.2) %

— %

(8.2) % Inomax 151.1



139.8



8.1



(0.1)



8.2

Ofirmev 95.6



82.0



16.6



—



16.6

Therakos 61.8



57.4



7.7



(2.2)



9.9

BioVectra 12.4



10.5



18.1



(5.3)



23.4

Other 2.5



14.9



(83.2)



(0.7)



(82.5)

Specialty Brands Total $ 547.3



$ 548.4



(0.2) %

(0.4) %

0.2 %



















Specialty Generics and Amitiza

















Hydrocodone (API) and hydrocodone-containing tablets $ 17.4



$ 13.9



25.2 %

— %

25.2 % Oxycodone (API) and oxycodone-containing tablets(1) 16.5



16.6



(0.6)



—



(0.6)

Acetaminophen (API) (1) 46.2



49.4



(6.5)



—



(6.5)

Amitiza 53.0



23.0



130.4



—



130.4

Other controlled substances (1) 94.2



89.0



5.8



(0.2)



6.0

Other (1) 16.0



15.0



6.7



—



6.7

Specialty Generics and Amitiza Total $ 243.3



$ 206.9



17.6 %

(0.1) %

17.7 %





(1) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions)









March 29,

2019

December 28,

2018 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 225.8



$ 348.9

Accounts receivable, net 575.9



623.3

Inventories 319.7



322.3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120.1



132.7

Total current assets 1,241.5



1,427.2

Property, plant and equipment, net 977.0



982.0

Intangible assets, net 8,060.2



8,282.8

Other assets 276.8



185.3

Total Assets $ 10,555.5



$ 10,877.3









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 19.8



$ 22.4

Accounts payable 132.6



147.5

Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs 60.8



124.0

Accrued interest 72.4



77.6

Income taxes payable 7.7



25.0

Accrued and other current liabilities 560.7



547.2

Total current liabilities 854.0



943.7

Long-term debt 5,817.6



6,069.2

Pension and postretirement benefits 59.7



60.5

Environmental liabilities 59.6



59.7

Deferred income taxes 81.1



324.3

Other income tax liabilities 262.8



228.0

Other liabilities 366.8



304.6

Total Liabilities 7,501.6



7,990.0

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred shares —



—

Ordinary shares 18.6



18.5

Ordinary shares held in treasury at cost (1,617.0)



(1,617.4)

Additional paid-in capital 5,538.5



5,528.2

Accumulated Deficit (863.7)



(1,017.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22.5)



(24.3)

Total Shareholders' Equity 3,053.9



2,887.3

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 10,555.5



$ 10,877.3



MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

March 29,

2019

March 30,

2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income (loss) $ 154.9



$ (18.0)

Adjustments to reconcile net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 247.6



198.6

Share-based compensation 10.0



4.6

Deferred income taxes (243.2)



(47.8)

Other non-cash items 2.6



0.5

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net 48.7



(22.4)

Inventories (0.7)



(7.8)

Accounts payable (7.1)



19.1

Income taxes 19.8



(2.9)

Other (68.1)



(106.1)

Net cash from operating activities 164.5



17.8

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (39.8)



(34.3)

Acquisitions, net of cash —



(699.9)

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash —



298.3

Other 0.4



8.3

Net cash from investing activities (39.4)



(427.6)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Issuance of external debt 200.0



626.8

Repayment of external debt (448.7)



(902.2)

Debt financing costs —



(12.0)

Proceeds from exercise of share options 0.3



—

Repurchase of shares (0.5)



(46.6)

Other 0.5



(4.8)

Net cash from financing activities (248.4)



(338.8)

Effect of currency rate changes on cash 0.3



(0.3)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (123.0)



(748.9)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 367.5



1,279.1

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 244.5



$ 530.2









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 225.8



$ 511.9

Restricted cash included in other assets at end of period 18.7



18.3

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 244.5



$ 530.2



