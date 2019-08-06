Mallinckrodt plc Reports Strong Results in Second Quarter 2019, Raises Adjusted EPS Guidance for 2019, and Announces Suspension of Specialty Generics Spin-off

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today reported results for the three months ended June 28, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, the quarter comparisons are to the recast prior year comparable three months ended June 29, 2018.

Net sales were $823.3 million in the quarter with diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.01 compared with income per share of $0.04. Adjusted diluted EPS were $2.53 versus $2.16, an increase of 17.1%.

"We're pleased to have delivered a strong first half of the year, highlighted by the solid operational performance of all hospital products, AMITIZA, and the Specialty Generics segment, along with good progress on our Acthar Gel data generation efforts," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mallinckrodt. "We expect additional new Acthar Gel clinical data sets to continue to emerge this year, including more on rheumatoid arthritis, as well as topline results for the multiple sclerosis registry and lupus clinical trial. Phase 3 topline results for StrataGraft® regenerative tissue and terlipressin development products are anticipated in the next three months as well.

"We are also happy with the strength of our operating cash flows and the continued execution of our capital allocation strategy, allowing us to reduce net debt to its lowest level since 2015. Given the strength of our hospital products and the success of our debt reduction efforts, we are pleased to once again raise guidance for adjusted diluted EPS," Trudeau continued. "We continue to execute on our transformation into an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company."

SPECIALTY GENERICS SEPARATION UPDATE

Mallinckrodt's long-standing goal remains to be an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for underserved patients with severe and critical conditions. However, based on current market conditions and developments, including increasing uncertainties created by the opioid litigation, the company is suspending for now its previously announced plans to spin off the Specialty Generics company. Mallinckrodt continues to actively consider a range of options intended to lead to the ultimate separation of the Specialty Generics business, consistent with its previously stated strategy.

COMPANY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Gross profit was $388.9 million with gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 47.2%, compared with 47.7%. Adjusted gross profit was $603.9 million, compared with $608.1 million, with adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 73.4%, compared with 73.7%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $225.9 million or 27.4% of net sales, as compared to $189.9 million, or 23.0%, driven primarily by separation costs in the quarter and the prior year change in the fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $208.6 million or 25.3% of net sales, compared with $215.8 million or 26.1%. Adjusted SG&A expenses decreased due to focused efforts on SG&A reduction including benefits from restructuring and acquisition synergies, partially offset by increased legal expenses.

Research and development expenses were $79.6 million or 9.7% of net sales, as compared to $92.6 million or 11.2%, due primarily to the timing of certain developmental milestone payments in the prior year.

Interest expense was $71.5 million as compared to $95.1 million, a reduction of 24.8%, driven by Mallinckrodt's strong operating cash flows, allowing for debt reduction, and the $8.6 million reversal of deferred interest associated with the interest-bearing deferred tax obligations.

Income tax benefit was $24.3 million, for an effective tax rate of 98.0%. The adjusted effective tax rate was 17.6%.

Six-Month Fiscal 2019 Results

Net sales were $1,613.9 million, up 2.1% compared with $1,580.8 million. The increase is primarily attributed to strength in the hospital products and AMITIZA (lubiprostone), and partially offset by Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection).

On a GAAP1 basis, net income was $161.7 million, compared with a loss of $2.4 million. Diluted EPS were $1.92 compared with loss per share of $0.03.

Adjusted net income was $377.4 million, compared with $320.1 million. Adjusted diluted EPS were $4.48 compared with $3.77.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

Specialty Brands Segment

Net sales for the segment in the second quarter 2019 were $627.8 million.

Acthar Gel net sales were $266.4 million , a 9.1% decrease, driven primarily by continued reimbursement challenges impacting new and returning patients, and continued payer scrutiny on overall specialty pharmaceutical spending.

, a 9.1% decrease, driven primarily by continued reimbursement challenges impacting new and returning patients, and continued payer scrutiny on overall specialty pharmaceutical spending. INOMAX ® (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, net sales were $139.7 million , up 6.6% due to continued, consistent demand, and multi-year contract renewals.

(nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, net sales were , up 6.6% due to continued, consistent demand, and multi-year contract renewals. OFIRMEV ® (acetaminophen) injection net sales were $90.5 million , an increase of 5.7%, benefiting from continued strong demand partially offset by typical quarter-to-quarter order variability.

(acetaminophen) injection net sales were , an increase of 5.7%, benefiting from continued strong demand partially offset by typical quarter-to-quarter order variability. Therakos ® immunology platform net sales were $60.9 million , an increase of 7.2%, or 9.1% on a constant-currency basis, primarily on growth in the U.S.

immunology platform net sales were , an increase of 7.2%, or 9.1% on a constant-currency basis, primarily on growth in the U.S. AMITZA net sales were $52.0 million , up 8.3% due to continued strong utilization in Japan , partially offset by a more competitive landscape in the U.S.

Specialty Generics Segment

The segment reported net sales in the second quarter 2019 of $195.5 million, an increase of 0.9%, or 1.0% on a constant currency basis, driven by continued share recapture in the base business.

LIQUIDITY

Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $302.9 million, with free cash flow of $265.1 million. Through the first two quarters of 2019, operating cash flow has been $467.4 million and free cash flow $389.8 million. Significant progress has been made toward Mallinckrodt's debt reduction goals, with net debt at its lowest level since 2015 at $5.350 billion.

Subsequent to the quarter close, the company borrowed an additional $400.0 million on its revolving credit facility, with $95.0 million remaining capacity on this facility. Mallinckrodt has used these borrowings to voluntarily terminate its $200.0 million receivable securitization and has repurchased fixed-rate debt aggregating to a principle of $70.9 million, resulting in a gain on repurchase of $18.0 million. The current cash balance as of today exceeds $450 million.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UPDATE

Mallinckrodt is updating guidance for the 2019 fiscal year, including raising adjusted diluted EPS guidance. With respect to net sales for the Specialty Brands segment, the company continues to expect the hospital products will collectively achieve high single-digit net sales growth for the year. Given current significant market uncertainties, the company now believes Acthar Gel net sales for 2019 are unlikely to exceed $1 billion.

The guidance below, unless indicated, is on a total company basis.

Metric (excluding foreign currency impact) 2019 Guidance (update) Total net sales for Specialty Brands segment -5% to 1% Total net sales for Specialty Generics segment 2% to 5% Net interest expense $290 million to $320 million Adjusted effective tax rate 15% to 17% Adjusted diluted EPS $8.40 to $8.70

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

June 28,

2019 Percent of

Net sales

June 29,

2018 Percent of

Net sales Net sales $ 823.3

100.0 %

$ 825.5

100.0 % Cost of sales 434.4

52.8



431.5

52.3

Gross profit 388.9

47.2



394.0

47.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses 225.9

27.4



189.9

23.0

Research and development expenses 79.6

9.7



92.6

11.2

Restructuring charges, net (0.2)

—



58.8

7.1

Non-restructuring impairment charge 113.5

13.8



—

—

Operating (loss) income (29.9)

(3.6)



52.7

6.4

Interest expense (71.5)

(8.7)



(95.1)

(11.5)

Interest income 2.2

0.3



1.4

0.2

Other income (expense), net 74.4

9.0



(0.2)

—

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (24.8)

(3.0)



(41.2)

(5.0)

Income tax benefit (24.3)

(3.0)



(44.4)

(5.4)

(Loss) income from continuing operations (0.5)

(0.1)



3.2

0.4

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 7.3

0.9



12.4

1.5

Net income $ 6.8

0.8 %

$ 15.6

1.9 %











Basic earnings per share:









(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.01)





$ 0.04



Income from discontinued operations 0.09





0.15



Net income $ 0.08





$ 0.19















Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 83.8





83.2















Diluted earnings per share:









(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.01)





$ 0.04



Income from discontinued operations 0.09





0.15



Net income $ 0.08





$ 0.19















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 83.8





83.5





MALLINCKRODT PLC NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited, in millions except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

Gross

profit SG&A Net income

Diluted

net

income

per

share (1)

Gross

profit SG&A Net

income

Diluted

net

income

per

share GAAP $ 388.9

$ 225.9

$ 6.8



$ 0.08



$ 394.0

$ 189.9

$ 15.6



$ 0.19

Adjustments:





















Intangible asset amortization 215.0

(1.6)

216.6



2.58



182.6

(1.7)

184.3



2.21

Non-restructuring impairment charge (2) —

—

113.5



1.35



—

—

—



—

Restructuring and related charges, net —

—

(0.2)



—



—

—

58.8



0.70

Inventory step-up expense —

—

—



—



31.5

—

31.5



0.38

Income from discontinued operations —

—

(7.3)



(0.09)



—

—

(12.4)



(0.15)

Change in contingent consideration fair value —

3.2

(3.2)



(0.04)



—

27.5

(27.5)



(0.33)

Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—



—



—

0.1

(0.1)



—

Gain on repurchase of debt —

—

(65.0)



(0.77)



—

—

—



—

Write off of unamortized debt discount and fees —

—

2.7



0.03



—

—

—



—

Separation costs —

(18.9)

18.9



0.22



—

—

—



—

Legal entity and intercompany financing reorganization —

—

3.0



0.04



—

—

—



—

Income taxes (3) —

—

(72.8)



(0.87)



—

—

(70.0)



(0.84)

As adjusted $ 603.9

$ 208.6

$ 213.0



$ 2.53



$ 608.1

$ 215.8

$ 180.2



$ 2.16

























Percent of net sales 73.4 % 25.3 % 25.9 %





73.7 % 26.1 % 21.8 %





















































(1) In periods where the Company reports a net loss from continuing operations, potential ordinary shares outstanding are excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share, prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they would be anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive shares are included in the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share when dilutive. As a result, the adjusted diluted earnings per share utilized a weighted average share count of 84.1 shares for the three months ended June 28, 2019. (2) Represents in-process research and development ("IPR&D") intangible asset impairment of $113.5 million related to stannsoporfin. (3) Includes tax effects of above adjustments (unless otherwise separately stated), changes in related uncertain tax positions, as well as certain installment sale transactions and other intercompany transactions.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SEGMENT NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended













June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018

Percent

change

Currency

impact

Constant-

currency

growth Specialty Brands $ 627.8



$ 631.7



(0.6) %

(0.3) %

(0.3) % Specialty Generics (1) 195.5



193.8



0.9



(0.1)



1.0

Net sales $ 823.3



$ 825.5



(0.3) %

(0.2) %

(0.1) %





















(1) Includes net sales from an ongoing, post-divestiture supply agreement with the acquirer of the contrast media and delivery systems ("CMDS") business.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended













June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018

Percent

change

Currency

impact

Constant-

currency

growth Specialty Brands

















Acthar Gel $ 266.4



$ 293.2



(9.1) %

— %

(9.1) % Inomax 139.7



131.0



6.6



(0.1)



6.7

Ofirmev 90.5



85.6



5.7



—



5.7

Therakos 60.9



56.8



7.2



(1.9)



9.1

Amitiza 52.0



48.0



8.3



—



8.3

BioVectra 13.9



11.3



23.0



(4.6)



27.6

Other 4.4



5.8



(24.1)



(1.9)



(22.2)

Specialty Brands Total $ 627.8



$ 631.7



(0.6) %

(0.3) %

(0.3) %



















Specialty Generics

















Hydrocodone (API) and hydrocodone-containing tablets $ 18.1



$ 16.9



7.1 %

— %

7.1 % Oxycodone (API) and oxycodone-containing tablets(1) 19.6



13.1



49.6



—



49.6

Acetaminophen (API) (1) 48.4



51.7



(6.4)



—



(6.4)

Other controlled substances (1) 98.6



99.5



(0.9)



(0.2)



(0.7)

Other (1) 10.8



12.6



(14.3)



—



(14.3)

Specialty Generics Total $ 195.5



$ 193.8



0.9 %

(0.1) %

1.0 %





(1) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)













Six Months Ended

June 28,

2019 Percent of

Net sales

June 29,

2018 Percent of

Net sales Net sales $ 1,613.9

100.0 %

$ 1,580.8

100.0 % Cost of sales 889.9

55.1



839.3

53.1

Gross profit 724.0

44.9



741.5

46.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses 456.1

28.3



401.1

25.4

Research and development expenses 164.9

10.2



174.6

11.0

Restructuring charges, net 4.0

0.2



87.0

5.5

Non-restructuring impairment charge 113.5

7.0



—

—

Operating (loss) income (14.5)

(0.9)



78.8

5.0

Interest expense (154.2)

(9.6)



(186.5)

(11.8)

Interest income 3.7

0.2



4.6

0.3

Other income, net 90.7

5.6



4.4

0.3

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (74.3)

(4.6)



(98.7)

(6.2)

Income tax benefit (229.0)

(14.2)



(81.0)

(5.1)

Income (loss) from continuing operations 154.7

9.6



(17.7)

(1.1)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 7.0

0.4



15.3

1.0

Net income (loss) $ 161.7

10.0 %

$ (2.4)

(0.2) %











Basic earnings per share:









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.85





$ (0.21)



Income from discontinued operations 0.08





0.18



Net income (loss) $ 1.93





$ (0.03)















Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 83.7





84.7















Diluted earnings per share:









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.84





$ (0.21)



Income from discontinued operations 0.08





0.18



Net income (loss) $ 1.92





$ (0.03)















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 84.3





84.7





MALLINCKRODT PLC NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited, in millions except per share data)

























Six Months Ended

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

Gross

profit SG&A Net

income

Diluted

net

income

per

share

Gross

profit SG&A Net

(loss)

income

Diluted

net (loss)

income

per

share (3) GAAP $ 724.0

$ 456.1

$ 161.7



$ 1.92



$ 741.5

$ 401.1

$ (2.4)



$ (0.03)

Adjustments:





















Intangible asset amortization 436.2

(3.2)

439.4



5.21



358.9

(3.4)

362.3



4.27

Non-restructuring impairment charge (1) —

—

113.5



1.35



—

—

—



—

Restructuring and related charges, net —

—

4.0



0.05



—

—

87.0



1.02

Inventory step-up expense 10.0

—

10.0



0.12



48.5

—

48.5



0.57

Income from discontinued operations —

—

(7.0)



(0.08)



—

—

(15.3)



(0.18)

Change in contingent consideration fair value —

(2.3)

2.3



0.03



—

29.1

(29.1)



(0.34)

Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—



—



—

(3.1)

3.1



0.04

Gain on repurchase of debt —

—

(79.9)



(0.95)



—

—

(6.5)



(0.08)

Write off of unamortized debt discount and fees —

—

8.6



0.10



—

—

—



—

Separation costs —

(30.6)

30.6



0.36



—

—

—



—

Legal entity and intercompany financing reorganization —

—

(189.8)



(2.25)



—

—

—



—

Income taxes (2) —

—

(116.0)



(1.38)



—

—

(127.5)



(1.50)

As adjusted $ 1,170.2

$ 420.0

$ 377.4



$ 4.48



$ 1,148.9

$ 423.7

$ 320.1



$ 3.77

























Percent of net sales 72.5 % 26.0 % 23.4 %





72.7 % 26.8 % 20.2 %





















































(1) Represents IPR&D intangible asset impairment of $113.5 million related to stannsoporfin. (2) Includes tax effects of above adjustments (unless otherwise separately stated), changes in related uncertain tax positions, as well as certain installment sale transactions and other intercompany transactions. (3) In periods where the Company reports a net loss from continuing operations, potential ordinary shares outstanding are excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share, prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they would be anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive shares are included in the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share when dilutive. As a result, the adjusted diluted earnings per share utilized a weighted average share count of 84.9 shares for the six months ended June 29, 2018.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SEGMENT NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)





















Six Months Ended













June 28,

2019

June 29,

2018

Percent

change

Currency

impact

Constant-

currency

growth Specialty Brands $ 1,232.0



$ 1,204.3



2.3 %

(0.3) %

2.6 % Specialty Generics (1) 381.9



376.5



1.4



(0.1)



1.5

Net sales $ 1,613.9



$ 1,580.8



2.1 %

(0.3) %

2.4 %





















(1) Includes net sales from an ongoing, post-divestiture supply agreement with the acquirer of the CMDS business.