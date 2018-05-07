Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK), in response to a segment aired on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday, May 6, has posted facts related to H.P. Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) on its website at www.mallinckrodt.com/acthar.
ABOUT MALLINCKRODT
Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. The company's Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines and its Specialty Generics segment includes specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and external manufacturing. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.
Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Daniel J. Speciale, CPA
Investor Relations and Strategy Officer
314-654-3638
daniel.speciale@mnk.com
Media
Rhonda Sciarra
Senior Communications Manager
908-238-6765
rhonda.sciarra@mnk.com
Meredith Fischer
Chief Public Affairs Officer
314-654-3318
meredith.fischer@mnk.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-provides-facts-on-hp-acthar-gel-300643450.html
SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc
Share this article