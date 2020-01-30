Mallinckrodt Recognized as one of the "2020 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality"

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company received the distinguished honor of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Workplace Equality (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer)" for the fourth year in a row. Mallinckrodt earned a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ equality in the workplace.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the HRC Foundation for the fourth year in a row and want to recognize our employees who have contributed to our achievement of earning a perfect score again," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mallinckrodt. "We are proud of our culture that fosters an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees are respected for their various backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. We know the power of inclusion and diversity in breaking down barriers leads to life-changing solutions for underserved patients with severe and critical conditions. We remain committed to continuing our efforts to respect one another's perspectives and serve as an example of the strength that comes from embracing our uniqueness."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Mallinckrodt's achievements satisfied all of the CEI's criteria and resulted in a 100 percent score. The company joins 680 other major U.S. businesses also earning top scores this year.

The HRC Foundation is committed to keeping the criteria for the CEI rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices that improve the experiences of LGBTQ employees of participating businesses. The 2020 CEI evaluates companies on LGBTQ-related policies and practices that fall into five categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision."

The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

For Financial/Dailies Media Inquiries

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212-521-4879

mallinckrodt@kekstcnc.com

Investor Relations

Daniel J. Speciale, CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations and IRO

314-654-3638

daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. Other brands are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company or their respective owners. ©2019 Mallinckrodt. US-1901951 11/19

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc

Related Links

http://www.mallinckrodt.com

