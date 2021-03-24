Mallinckrodt Supports Healthcare Businesswomen's Association as Two Employees Honored with Prominent Awards

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that employees Tanya Hill, Executive Director, Commercial Strategy and Brand Planning, will be honored as a Luminary; and Megan Roberts, Director, SEC Reporting, Technical Accounting, and Global Consolidations, will be honored as a Rising Star by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) at its 32nd Annual Woman of the Year virtual event, on May 6, 2021.

The HBA will proudly convene the industry's most influential leaders to celebrate the work of 69 Luminaries and 87 Rising Stars and other prominent honorees at this high-profile annual event. Offered virtually for 2021, the Woman of the Year event provides opportunities for visibility and celebration of all award winners.

Honored as Mallinckrodt's 2021 HBA Luminary, Tanya Hill has over 25 years of experience within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries working in commercial and leadership roles within sales, marketing and operations. Throughout her career, she has served as a role model actively mentoring team members and colleagues. Tanya is leading the way for women at Mallinckrodt, contributing to initiatives focused on women in business. As an HBA Luminary, Tanya exemplifies transformational leadership helping teams to aspire to excellence in both their strategic planning and performance. Honored as a HBA Rising Star in 2010, Tanya continues to mentor through her role with Mallinckrodt's Champion Circles and as a keynote speaker and panelist for the HBA, FuturePharma and other associations. Joseph Renda, Vice President of Immunology Sales at Mallinckrodt describes Tanya as, "a committed leader who always sees the bigger picture and whose abilities to challenge and inspire moves the team and organization toward our objectives."

As Mallinckrodt's 2021 HBA Rising Star, Megan Roberts has continually demonstrated her leadership. She has been an influential role model who engages and inspires others while remaining focused on organizational outcomes. Committed to excellence, Megan helps to foster the Company's inclusive, collaborative culture while supporting colleagues in their development. An outstanding performer with over 14 years of experience in finance, Megan continually contributes to Mallinckrodt's business goals. A champion of the organization's Women in Business resource group, she also serves as a member of the newly launched Family First resource group whose mission is to promote a supportive workplace that fosters a happy family life and fulfilling career. Kathy Schaefer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, who nominated Megan for this honor speaks of her as, "talented, technically and politically savvy, open minded and approachable. Megan is truly a 'Rising Star' at Mallinckrodt."

About the HBA

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With 55 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, the HBA serves a community of more than 60,000 individuals and nearly 150 corporate partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; access to industry thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills and global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies to promote visibility of their achievements in advancing gender parity in the workplace. For more information, visit HBAnet.org. #HBAimpact #4GenParity

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

