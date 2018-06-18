Mallinckrodt To Present At Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE : MNK ), a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, will present on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay, 111 E. 48th St., New York.

Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. Eastern.

Individuals who cannot attend the meeting in person can find webcast information at: http://www.mallinckrodt.com/investors. A replay will also be available following the meeting.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT



Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations



Daniel J. Speciale, CPA



Investor Relations and Strategy Officer



314-654-3638



daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Media



Rhonda Sciarra



Senior Communications Manager



908-238-6765



rhonda.sciarra@mnk.com

Meredith Fischer



Chief Public Affairs Officer



908-997-9294



meredith.fischer@mnk.com





