Mallinckrodt to Present Data on TERLIVAZ® (terlipressin) for Injection in Adult Patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE American: MNK), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that two scientific posters detailing Mallinckrodt's latest research findings on the clinical outcomes of treatment with TERLIVAZ® (terlipressin) for injection and clinical management criteria for adult patients with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023 in Vienna, Austria, taking place June 21-24, 2023. Both posters will be presented on June 24, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CEST / 3:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EDT.

TERLIVAZ is the first and only FDA-approved product indicated to improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function,1 an acute and life-threatening condition requiring hospitalization.2

R. Todd Frederick, MD, Department of Transplant, California Pacific Medical Center, will present findings from a retrospective analysis of the CONFIRM Phase III trial. The CONFIRM trial is the largest-ever prospective, randomized clinical trial of terlipressin compared to placebo in patients with HRS type 1 (HRS-1). The study evaluated if the application of updated 2015 International Club of Ascites (ICA) diagnostic criteria for HRS- acute kidney injury (HRS-AKI), which recommends earlier treatment at lower serum creatinine (SCr) levels, has the potential for better clinical outcomes.3

Additionally, results from a pooled analysis from three North American placebo-controlled Phase III trials (OT-0401, REVERSE, CONFIRM) of terlipressin in patients with HRS-1 will be presented by Prof. Kevin Moore, BSc, PhD, UCL Institute of Liver and Digestive Health, Royal Free Hospital, University College London. This analysis provides insight into the efficacy of terlipressin in patient subgroups based on their precipitating factors (PFs) leading to HRS, and the associated impact on HRS reversal and clinical outcomes.4

"We look forward to sharing data on the real-world impact of TERLIVAZ® through the lens of patients with precipitating factors, as well as the potential impact that applying the updated diagnostic criteria can have on improving the timely diagnosis of HRS patients and earlier treatment with available therapies, such as TERLIVAZ.3,4" said Khurram Jamil, Vice President, Hepatology, Clinical Development & Critical Care. "These findings not only help to support the use of TERLIVAZ for appropriate patients with HRS, but also have important implications for how the medical community approaches the diagnosis and clinical management of this critical condition."

Poster 1139: Earlier diagnosis of hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury with updated guidelines – review of the CONFIRM trial3

Presenter: R. Todd Frederick , MD, Department of Transplant, California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco, Calif.

R. , MD, Department of Transplant, California Pacific Medical Center, Poster Session: Cirrhosis and its Complications: Portal Hypertension

Cirrhosis and its Complications: Portal Hypertension Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 24, 2023 ; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CEST / 3:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EDT

Poster 22: The effect of precipitating factors for hepatorenal syndrome on response to terlipressin treatment: A subgroup analysis of a pooled North American database4

Presenter: Kevin Moore, BSc , PhD, UCL Institute of Liver and Digestive Health, Royal Free Hospital, University College London, London, UK

, PhD, UCL Institute of Liver and Digestive Health, Royal Free Hospital, University College London, Poster Session: Cirrhosis and its Complications: Portal Hypertension

Cirrhosis and its Complications: Portal Hypertension Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 24, 2023 ; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CEST / 3:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EDT

About Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS)

Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) involving rapid reduction in kidney function1 is an acute and life-threatening condition that occurs in people with advanced liver disease.2 HRS is classified into two distinct types – a rapidly progressive type that leads to acute renal failure where patients are typically hospitalized for their care and a more chronic type that progresses over weeks to months.2 HRS involving rapid reduction in kidney function1 is estimated to affect between 30,000 and 40,000 Americans annually.5,6 If left untreated, HRS with rapid reduction in kidney function1 has a median survival time of approximately two weeks and greater than 80 percent mortality within three months.7

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

