Mallinda Inc. Awarded $500,000 Phase IIB Funding From the National Science Foundation Small Business Innovative Research Program

DENVER, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MallindaInc., a pioneer in vitrimers, received $500,000 in supplemental funding as part of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program's Phase IIB supplemental funding opportunity. The research and development made possible by this award will further accelerate Mallinda's development of structurally robust, circular composite materials for the transportation segment.

Mallinda Inc.

Mallinda's vitrimer composite technology is changing the way composite parts are produced. Prohibitively excessive curing times are an impediment to the adoption of lightweight composite materials in high-volume industries like the automotive segment. Mallinda's vitrimer composite materials significantly improve cycle time dynamics from +20 minutes to three minutes or less. In addition, vitrimer composites eliminate the need for refrigerated transport and storage, eliminate scrap and are indefinitely shelf-stable.

Mallinda's material technology is specially engineered for a circular economy, allowing energy-neutral recycling of end-of-life composite materials to monomer and reinforcing fibers.

"We are delighted to have been awarded Phase IIB funding from the National Science Foundation. This award allows us to develop and to optimize scaled downstream manufacturing processes for part production. This is the final milestone before entering high-volume production and earnest market entry," said Dr. Chris Kaffer, CEO and co-founder of Mallinda.

About Mallinda

Mallinda is developing composite materials to enable high-volume production of composite parts. Mallinda makes vitrimer prepreg laminates that are pre-cured and indefinitely shelf-stable under ambient conditions. The company's vitrimer-enabled prepreg laminates can be compression molded into a final part in a minute or less. In addition, Mallinda's technology enables circular recycling back to monomer for the recovery and reuse of resin and fully intact reinforcing fibers.

About the NSF SBIR Program

America's Seed Fund, powered by NSF, awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.5 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov.

