Malong Technologies Announces Key Collaborations in Retail with NVIDIA

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malong Technologies, a leader in asset protection and other AI-based solutions for retailers worldwide, is showcasing its success deploying NVIDIA's EGX Edge Supercomputing Platform as part of the company's debut at the National Retail Federation's Big Show 2020, January 12-14. At the show, Malong is featured in the exhibit of Dell Technologies, one of the company's partners.

"Malong is focused on helping our retail customers thrive with AI solutions that are scalable, cost-effective and secure. We've found success as early adopters of NVIDIA's EGX platform to bring real-time AI computing power to our customers' stores," said Matt Scott, co-founder and chief executive officer, Malong Technologies. "Our suite of state-of-the-art computer vision solutions for retail – RetailAI Protect, RetailAI Fresh and RetailAI Cabinet – take full advantage of the combined power of EGX along with NVIDIA's T4 GPUs and NVIDIA Metropolis."

RetailAI® Protect provides state-of-the-art AI for loss prevention at self-checkout and staffed lanes. Leveraging award-winning product recognition technologies, the system accurately identifies and stops common scan errors as they happen – including mis-scans and ticket-switching – while helping to protect customer privacy.

RetailAI® Fresh solves for the time-consuming and error-prone experience that grocery store customers today struggle with when weighing fresh products on a self-serve scale. This solution retrofits traditional scales, enabling recognition of fresh products automatically – even while bagged.

RetailAI® Cabinet enables practical self-serve shopping with the familiar format of a vending machine - but with significantly lower costs and a far better customer experience. By embedding product recognition within the cabinet, a "store" can be almost anywhere.

"Innovative retailers are reinventing retail with AI to create intelligent stores that deliver incredible customer experiences while optimizing store operations and logistics," said Azita Martin, general manager of AI for Retail at NVIDIA. "From intelligent self-checkouts to smart recommender systems, computer vision systems like Malong's RetailAI solutions accelerated by NVIDIA EGX are bringing the compute power of AI to the edge, creating intelligent stores."

Scott emphasized Malong's relationships with NVIDIA, Dell and other global technology leaders as key to the company's initial success with the largest of the world's retailers. Malong recently achieved Gold Certified Partner Status with Microsoft for its state-of-the-art computer vision capabilities applied to the retail industry – a milestone for the company and a highly coveted recognition for expertise in helping customers harness AI at the edge, in the cloud and in hybrid environments.

Gold Certified Partner Status is awarded only to Microsoft's highest-accredited partners. Companies must meet exacting standards for technology capabilities, customer service and experience with Microsoft Azure. Only about one percent of the company's partners earn Gold Certified Partner Status.

Malong also maintains a strategic alliance with Accenture, announced in August 2018, in which Accenture is Malong's preferred systems integrator and consulting partner to provide product recognition services and solutions.

About Malong Technologies

Malong Technologies is a global leader in artificial intelligence for product recognition, incorporated in the United States with its business headquarters located in New York City. Since its founding in 2014, the company has focused on advanced deep learning research and development in product recognition for retail applications, with numerous scientific achievements along the way. Malong invented the CurriculumNet weakly-supervised learning algorithm, which won the inaugural WebVision Challenge of CVPR by a large margin. Malong Technologies is on a mission to help the retail industry transform with AI to significantly improve operational efficiency, security and customer experience. Its deep learning breakthroughs are in use by its customers via Malong's RetailAI suite – RetailAI Protect, RetailAI Fresh and RetailAI Cabinet. Along with New York City, Malong has locations in Seattle, Shenzhen, Beijing and Tokyo. For more information on Malong Technologies, visit https://www.malong.com

