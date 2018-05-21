Malong Technologies Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

According to the report, "Computer vision (CV) is virtually synonymous with the development of artificial intelligence since the invention of the perceptron 61 years ago, and CV today stands at the cutting edge of deep-learning implementations."

Malong is one of five companies profiled worldwide, representing the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Sweden. The report finds "the computer vision vendors in this Cool Vendors report exemplify the traits that make AI such a powerful tool in the hands of data and analytics leaders."

"We are honored to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor, as the sole representative of China in this report," said Dr. Dinglong Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Malong Technologies. "As a leader in computer vision and image recognition, we believe these technologies hold tremendous potential to unlock opportunity and value for organizations of all sizes. We agree with Gartner that the time is now to capitalize on it."

About Malong Technologies:

Malong Technologies is an artificial intelligence company that provides state-of-the-art computer vision technology and solutions for the retail and medical industries. Malong was founded in 2014 and is backed by Softbank in China. The company performs award-winning scientific research in deep learning and computer vision, and makes the technology available to any business via ProductAI® -- affordable, accurate and secure cloud-based cognitive services & embedded systems. The company's headquarters are in Shenzhen, China, with teams in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo and Bentonville Arkansas, USA. For more information, visit https://www.malong.com.

Source: Gartner, Cool Vendors for AI in Computer Vision, Nick Ingelbrecht et al, 2 May 2018

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact in USA/ROW:

Kevin Kutz

+1 425 984 4777

kkutz@malong.com

Contact in China:

Pearl Peng

+86 186 0040 5738

per@malong.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malong-technologies-named-a-cool-vendor-by-gartner-300652123.html

SOURCE Malong Technologies

Related Links

http://www.malong.com

