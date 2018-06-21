Malong Technologies Selected as a 2018 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. According to the World Economic Forum, this year's cohort is the most diverse ever in terms of geography, executive leadership and technological focus. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Malong's cofounder and chief executive officer Dr. Dinglong Huang will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting – dubbed "Summer Davos" – will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20. Dr. Huang will also help advance various Forum initiatives over the course of the next two years.

"We welcome Malong Technologies in this diverse group of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Malong and its fellow pioneers are front and center in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution. We believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way for years to come."

"We are honored to join the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers," said Dr. Huang. "At Malong, we are convinced that the enormous potential benefits of artificial intelligence can and must be shared by all communities around the world. The World Economic Forum will help us engage at a much deeper level with other stakeholders across all facets of society. We look forward to getting started."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About Malong Technologies:

Malong Technologies is an artificial intelligence company that provides state-of-the-art computer vision technology and solutions for enterprises, particularly in retail and healthcare. Malong was founded in 2014, is backed by Softbank in China, and recently named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor for AI in Computer Vision. For retail, Malong is the maker of ProductAI® -- the industry leader in visual product recognition. This technology powers smart retail scenarios in physical stores, smart cabinets, and online, enabling machines to "see" products just like a person can. For healthcare, Malong produces MedicalAI®, world-class technology for neurovascular, orthopedic and thoracic image analysis. The company's headquarters are in Shenzhen, China, with teams in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Bentonville, Arkansas. For more information, visit https://www.malong.com.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

