Malouf Foundation to Host Inaugural Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit
Mar 16, 2021, 13:46 ET
LOGAN, Utah, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
As part of its mission to provide education, promote healing, and ensure justice for trafficking survivors, the Malouf Foundation is hosting its inaugural Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit. Hear from panels of individuals working to make a difference against the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. A Q&A session will follow each panel. To register for the livestream, visit malouffoundation.org/summit.
When:
Saturday, April 17, 2021
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where:
The Malouf Foundation
1525 W 2960 S, Logan, UT
Who:
Keynote Speaker
Ambassador Robert O'Brien, Former U.S. National Security Advisor
Trafficking Survivors
Coco Berthmann
Julie Whitehead
Elizabeth Frazier
Utah Elected Officials
Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney (tentative)
Reps. Blake Moore, John Curtis, and Burgess Owens
Influential Leaders
Sam Malouf, President, Malouf Foundation
Elizabeth Smart, Founder, Elizabeth Smart Foundation
David Stirling, CEO, doTERRA
Moderator
Lanhee Chen, Director, Stanford University Domestic Policy Studies
All speakers will attend in-person unless otherwise noted.
Event Guidelines:
Limited capacity
COVID-19 screening required at check-in
Face masks required throughout event
PR Contact:
Alicia Richmond
801-599-1794
For media reservations and inquiries, please contact Alicia Richmond by Wednesday, April 7.
