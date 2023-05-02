Malted Milk Market share to grow at a CAGR of 8.19% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the expanding retail space - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The malted milk market size is set to grow by USD 3,489.8 million from 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 8.19%, according Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Malted Milk Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Malted Milk Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The malted milk market is segmented as follows:

Source

Wheat



Barley



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the wheat segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Consumer preferences for the distinctive flavor, health benefits, and adaptability in a variety of applications of malted milk made from wheat, which is a main source of malted milk drives the segment growth. It is anticipated that consumers will become more interested in wheat-based malted milk products, which are viewed as healthier and more environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional sweeteners during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising popularity of natural grains and plant-based sweeteners may also have a negative impact on future demand for goods made from malted milk derived from wheat. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Malted Milk Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the malted milk market include Abbott Laboratories, Briess Industries Inc., Crisp Malting Group Ltd., Continental Milkose India Ltd., Custom Food Group, Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt Ltd., Full Sail Brewing Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Imperial Malts Ltd., Insta Foods, King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Maplebear Inc., Muntons Plc, Nestle SA, SSP Pvt. Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers malted milk powder namely, GROW PreSchool S4.

The company offers malted milk powder namely, GROW PreSchool S4. Briess Industries Inc. - The company offers malted milk powder which is used to make whipped cream, thus used as topping on ice cream sundaes and pies.

The company offers malted milk powder which is used to make whipped cream, thus used as topping on ice cream sundaes and pies. Crisp Malting Group Ltd. - The company offers malted milk powder which is used in hot chocolate drink to add more sweetness.

Malted Milk Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The expanding retail space drives the malted milk market growth. Sales of malted milk products is driven by the significant expansion of the organized retail sector. This has seen a rapid rise in the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty shops. A majority of malted milk is sold through retail outlets like supermarkets, gas stations, and specialty shops, resultantly, vendors now have more opportunities to target customers at such retail locations due to the expansion of these channels. Moreover, the trend of online retailing, whereby vendors sell their goods through their web portals or e-commerce channels like Amazon and Alibaba, further supports the increase in sales. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth further during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Plant-based alternatives are an emerging malted milk trend in market growth. The growing popularity of plant-based diets and environmental consciousness are the main factors fueling the demand for substitutes for malted milk made from plants. As consumers are becoming more aware of the negative environmental effects of animal agriculture, they tend to search for plant-based options that are more environmentally friendly and have lower carbon footprints. So, plant-based malted milk substitutes made from soy, almond, oats, or other plant-based ingredients are becoming popular as a healthy alternative to traditional dairy-based malted milk products.

Major Challenges

Competition from alternatives is a major challenge impeding the malted milk market growth. Since consumers become more health-conscious and seek out healthier options, alternatives like plant-based milk, protein shakes, and energy bars have grown in popularity. The alternative products frequently offer more flavor options and nutritional benefits, which appeal to consumers more. Moreover, due to dietary restrictions or preferences, some consumers might not be able to consume traditional malted milk products. Thus, such factors will have an impact on sales and profitability and negatively affect the market's growth during the forecast period.

Malted Milk Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist malted milk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the malted milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the malted milk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of malted milk market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Malted Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,489.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Briess Industries Inc., Crisp Malting Group Ltd., Continental Milkose India Ltd., Custom Food Group, Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt Ltd., Full Sail Brewing Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Imperial Malts Ltd., Insta Foods, King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Maplebear Inc., Muntons Plc, Nestle SA, SSP Pvt. Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

