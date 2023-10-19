Malteurop sets out to conquer new markets, with the inauguration of its new malthouse in Mexico

News provided by

Malteurop, Groupe VIVESCIA

19 Oct, 2023, 02:30 ET

REIMS, France and MEOQUI, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivescia Group, a French cooperative agri-food group with operations in 25 countries around the world, today inaugurated a new malthouse for its malting business in Meoqui (Chihuahua state – North Mexico), in the presence of all the stakeholders involved in the project. 

Continue Reading
From left to right: Olivier Hautin, Managing Director, Malteurop; Jean-Pierre Asvazadourian, His Excellency Ambassador of France to Mexico; Christoph Büren, President of VIVESCIA; María Angélica Granados Trespalacios, Representative of the Governor of Chihuahua for Economic Development and Innovation, Miriam Soto Ornelas, Mayor of Meoqui ; Olivier Miaux, Managing Director, VIVESCIA Industries. (PRNewsfoto/Malteurop, Groupe VIVESCIA)
As the first malt industry player to make a significant investment in Mexico, Malteurop is intensifying its efforts to win new business in this country while building a virtuous ecosystem from grain to glass. In addition to the €112 million investment in this malthouse, Malteurop has developed 100% local sourcing over the past three years, through a partnership with some 500 local farmers to produce malting barley. 

The President of VIVESCIA Group, Christoph Büren, said: "This new malting plant highlights French industrial and agricultural expertise, while addressing local economic needs and the challenge of sustainability. During the construction of this new malthouse, Malteurop's agronomic and varietal development teams put together a 100%-local barley supply chain. This is an extension of our original business model, which is in place on VIVESCIA's cooperative territory in France".

Olivier Hautin, Managing Director of Malteurop, added: "With an annual production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of malt, which could be extended to 150,000 tonnes in the future, this new facility will enable us to meet the needs of brewers in a particularly buoyant market, which has a shortage of malt, a strategic ingredient in beer production. This project illustrates Malteurop's unique and well-established capacity to develop new industrial projects throughout the world."

A virtuous ecosystem: contributing to the development of a local barley-malt-beer value chain

Over the past three years, Malteurop has formed partnerships with nearly 500 farmers, encouraging them to diversify into malting barley as an additional crop. Malteurop was able to identify the malting barley varieties that are best suited to the region, while liaising with the VIVESCIA Cooperative's teams, who provided support for the farmers with agro-ecological best practices and low-carbon techniques, once again confirming its commitment to a methodical climate strategy involving the reduction of its carbon footprint and the promotion of regenerative agriculture.

Mexico is a major importer of malt, as well as being one of the world's fastest-growing beer markets (+8% in 2022). With its new malthouse in Meoqui, Malteurop is part of a virtuous local ecosystem, with a more sustainable short supply chain, alongside its farming and brewing partners, in particular Heineken, whose most recent site is adjacent to the malthouse.

--------------------------

About VIVESCIA Group: www.vivescia.com
About Malteurop: www.malteurop.com

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251564/Malteurop_Groupe_VIVESCIA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251143/Malteurop_Groupe_VIVESCIA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Malteurop, Groupe VIVESCIA

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.