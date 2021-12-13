Maltodextrin Market to Expand by 5% CAGR, predicts a prominent sales to be picked up in Food & Beverage Sector: FMI

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per the latest research by FMI, the global maltodextrin market will reach US$ 3.61 Bn in 2021. Surging application of maltodextrin across cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and daily & fine chemicals is propelling the demand in the market. Driven by this, the market is expected to total US$ 5.87 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Maltodextrin is gaining traction in the food & beverages industry. It is extensively being used as thickener, stabilizer, and filling agent for manufacturing various products such as soft and instant drinks, ice cream, and gelatins owing to its excellent texturizing, emulsifying, and non-crystallizing properties. Hence, increasing demand for the aforementioned products is estimated to create lucrative sales opportunities in the market.

A number of players in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacity to capitalize on these opportunities. For instance, Cargil, Inc., announced investing US$ 40 Mn to expand its production facility in Davangere, Karnataka in 2018. This will assist the company to increase its production of maltodextrin, glucose, and starches from 800 TPD to 1200 TPD. A multiplicity of such developments is anticipated to drive the demand by 4.8% year-on-year growth in 2021.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-544

Among source verticals, the corn-based segment is projected to outpace the others, expanding at 4.3% CAGR over the assessment period. The primary factor driving the market is increasing demand for low-cost food additives to improve the flavor, texture, shelf life of foods.

"Increasing demand for powdered sugar substitutes and approval on using maltodextrin in baby food products and sports nutrition by Delegated Regulation No. 2016/127 in European Union are expected to accelerate the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Maltodextrin Market Study

The market in the U.S. is anticipated to account for the dominant share in North America , surging at a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period.

, surging at a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period. Sales in the Europe market are forecast to expand at 3.8% CAGR through 2031, owing to the increasing demand for sports beverage products in Germany , France , and the U.K.

market are forecast to expand at 3.8% CAGR through 2031, owing to the increasing demand for sports beverage products in , , and the U.K. China is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market, creating incremental opportunities of US$ 413.6 Mn by the end of 2021.

is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market, creating incremental opportunities of by the end of 2021. India is projected to hold a significant share in the Asia Pacific market, accounting for nearly 23.6% of the sales in the region in 2021.

is projected to hold a significant share in the market, accounting for nearly 23.6% of the sales in the region in 2021. In terms of form, the spray dried powder segment is estimated to lead the market, accounting for around 63% of the demand share between 2021 and 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing use of maltodextrin as diluents in sachets and single-unit dose formulations across the pharmaceuticals sector owing to its intrinsic polymeric structure is increasing the sales in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Rising application of corn-based maltodextrin in the production of baby food products as it helps in balancing intestinal osmolality and maximizing hydration in infants is propelling the demand across the corn-based segment.

Key Restraints

Side effects associated with the consumption of maltodextrins such as weight gain, bloating, allergic reaction, rashes, gas, cramping, and others are hampering the demand in the market.

Availability of large number of substitutes such as agar, gaur, gum, stevia, pectin, and others is hindering the sales of maltodextrin.

View Full Report with [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/maltodextrin-market

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, the top 10 companies in the global maltodextrin market account for around 30% to 50% of the market share in 2021.

Leading players are focusing on introducing novel products to gain competitive edge. Apart from this, some of the manufacturers are engaging into strategic collaboration, merger, agreement, partnership, and acquisition to expand their production capacity and strengthen their market footprints. For instance,

In 2021 Cargill, an American privately held global food corporation, announced extending its current product portfolio by launching a new rice flour-based maltodextrin substitute, SimPure. It improve mouthfeel and can be used as a one-to-one substitute for maltodextrin.

In 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), an American multinational food processing announced entering into a partnership with manufacturer of fermentation-based food additive, Vedan International to offer a line of specialty tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca starches components. This partnership will assist both the companies to strengthen their footprint in the maltodextrin market.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Grain Processing Corp

Roquette

Cargill Inc.

Matsutani

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM),

Ingredion

Tate and Lyle

Agrana Group

Avebe

Nowamyl

Others

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-544

More Valuable Insights on Maltodextrin Market

A new report published by FMI offers a detailed analysis of the global maltodextrin market, uncovering vital dynamics accelerating the market growth through 2021 and beyond. The survey also forecast sales projections for maltodextrin market with detailed segmentation:

By Source:

Corn-Based

Wheat-Based

Potato-Based

Cassava-Based

Others (Rice, Banana)

By Form:

Spray-Dried Powder

"Instantized" / Agglomerated**

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Daily and Fine Chemicals

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Obtain this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/544

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into maltodextrin market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for maltodextrin market between 2021 and 2031

Maltodextrin market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Maltodextrin market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Top Reports Related to Food and Beverage Market Insights

Cocoa Butter Market: According to the Cocoa Butter industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in Cocoa Butter market will increase at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021-2031.

Date Syrup Market: According to the Date Syrup industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in Date Syrup market will increase at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/maltodextrin-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/maltodextrin-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights