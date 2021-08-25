Maluma Collaborates with Alejandro Robledo Mejia of RMA Design on Exclusive NFT Art Series, Dropping August 28th on Ethernity

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital, 3D and VFX artist, Alejandro Robledo Mejia (founder of RMA Design ) has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning superstar Maluma on a revolutionary visual effects NFT art series for Maluma's Icon Universe, Dropping August 28th on Ethernity.

Titled ICON MALUMA, Papi Editions, Alejandro's goal was to create Maluma's face as a 3D sculpture and animate it using visual effects and motion graphic techniques. Each sculpture combines retro and futuristic elements that correlate to Maluma's Papi Juancho album.

Inspired by Andy Warhol's work immortalizing Marilyn Monroe, the vision was to transform Maluma's face into a globally recognized NFT. Alejandro complimented Warhol's idea and combined it with modern technology like Houdini 3D and After Effects to produce a never-before-seen NFT art collection.

The series of 3D portraits are personally designed by Alejandro utilizing technical and artistic excellence, inspired by special moments from Maluma's career. The project is purely artistic but follows the execution rules of advanced cinematography, while the vibrant colorful tones and emotions pay homage to Maluma's stage presence and abstract essence of music.

The drop will also include a one-of-a-kind masterpiece featuring unshared photographs from Maluma's life, and unseen footage that Alejandro processed into fine gold sheets and mapped onto Maluma's 3D face. The photographs dissolve into gold, representing wealth and prosperity to the lucky owner. Maluma himself sketched a custom-built frame, hand wrote a personal note and signed the artwork.

Maluma's Icon Universe is designed as a virtual gateway to bridge the gap between him and his fans, allowing them to connect, bond and experience Maluma's presence and artistic essence in new and virtual ways.

The profound, reflective and captivating NFT artwork will be showcased onstage during Maluma's upcoming 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour.

About Alejandro Robledo Mejia:

With over 10 years of experience in the digital art world, Alejandro specializes in Houdini 3D software to bring his breathtaking works of art to life. His success and expertise have enabled him to establish his own design studio, RMA Design, which offers clients advanced visual effects and 3D animation.

Specializing in creative video production, Alejandro works with major brands like Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Marvel Studios, Apple, MTV, The North Face, NFL Network, and many more.

