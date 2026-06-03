Malwarebytes Launches Free Reverse Phone Check to Help Consumers Identify Potential Scam Numbers

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Malwarebytes

Jun 03, 2026, 06:00 ET

New standalone tool delivers fast, no-sign-in scam verification powered by Malwarebytes trusted threat intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Scam Number Check, a free, standalone web experience designed to help consumers quickly determine whether a phone number may be associated with scam activity. It answers the question, "is this phone number safe?" with a speedy reverse lookup tool. It also includes community context; users are alerted if other people have seen scam activity from the number, or they can report a number, providing additional information about the call or text type such as robocall, fraud and delivery.

Check if a phone number is safe: malwarebytes.com/scam-check/phone

Scammers stole more than $21 billion from Americans last year, according to the latest IC3 report. Malwarebytes Scam Guard data revealed phone-call assisted social engineering ranks among the top five types of scams illustrating that many start with what appears to be an innocent phone call or text from a legit phone number spoofed for malicious means. A simple check if the number is legit, or if others in their area have seen this scam provides valuable insights, empowering people to hang up and providing them with a platform to report the number. Powered by the Malwarebytes threat intelligence engine, the tool analyzes carrier data, contextual signals and known scam indicators from the millions of examples in the company's database to surface relevant insights.

"Most people don't have an IT department, a CISO or formal security training, but they're still expected to navigate increasingly sophisticated scams," said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "We need to give people simple, effective tools to fight back. The Scam Number Check offers a fast, trusted way to verify a phone number and make an informed decision. It also enables people to help others in their community by reporting scam and fraud calls, making everyone safer."

Instead of revealing who a number belongs to, Malwarebytes focuses on what matters most: helping users quickly and confidently determine whether a number is safe and trustworthy – without compromising privacy. It also provides easy-to-follow recommendations on how to spot and avoid scams.

Key Features of Malwarebytes Scam Number Check

  • Free, no sign-in required reverse phone number lookup
  • Scam detection insights powered by Malwarebytes' threat intelligence engine that scans and extracts bad phone numbers from malicious scam campaigns
  • Social proof through aggregated threat intelligence data

Malwarebytes Free Solutions

The Scam Number Check is part of Malwarebytes' broader commitment to providing accessible, easy-to-use cybersecurity tools that help people stay safe online. It joins a growing suite of free resources designed to equip people with actionable security and privacy help such as:

To explore all free options, visit: www.malwarebytes.com/free-tools.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit the Malwarebytes blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit and X.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

Malwarebytes, powerful digital protection that's always by your side.

Learn more: https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Malwarebytes Media Contact:
Ashley Stewart
Director of Public and Analyst Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes

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