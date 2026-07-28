Malwarebytes Mobile Security Reimagines Scam Protection to Tackle Today's Threats

Mobile security solutions for both Android and iOS provide all-in-one cybersecurity, privacy and identity protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, is reimagining mobile security with layered scam protection, including new Scam Text and Call Protection features, which complement existing tools like Malwarebytes Digital Footprint Scan and Scam Guard for both Android and iOS users. Also new is JunkCleaner for Android, helping reduce the overall attack surface for users and clean up personal data available for malicious use.

Scams are one of the most prevalent threats people face today, and AI is accelerating the problem. Malwarebytes research finds one in two people feel unprepared for AI-driven scams. Meanwhile, scams don't live in one place; they show up across calls, texts, email, social media, and apps. Malwarebytes Scam Guard data shows phone-call assisted social engineering ranks among the top five scam types. Mobile security needs to adapt to these challenges.

"Mobile devices are where people live their digital lives, from banking to messaging to shopping, and that makes them a prime target," said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "Threats and scams have evolved far beyond what most people expect, but people shouldn't have to think twice before answering a call or opening a text. Our job is to make sure protection has evolved right alongside them."

There also is a false perception that mobile devices are inherently secure. Malwarebytes detected more than 800,000 malware variants for Android last year and expects that number to bypass 1 million this year. Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Android includes malware scanning and real-time protection from infostealers, malicious apps and infected files. For iOS, where traditional AV-style scanning isn't permitted, Malwarebytes provides comprehensive layered protection through Call and Text Protection, Jailbreak Detection, insecure Wi-Fi Monitoring, malicious site blocking, ad filtering and tools like Scam Guard to block known threat vectors.

New Features:

Enhanced Scam Protection: Updated text and call filtering feature more than quadrupled efficacy for keeping scams and junk out of a user's device . The solution now reviews shortened URLs with advanced scanning to detect malicious links. Additionally, text message content may now be flagged for suspicious concepts, such as romance themes or money requests, providing an additional layer of scam defense.

Updated text and call filtering feature more than quadrupled efficacy for keeping scams and junk out of a user's device The solution now reviews shortened URLs with advanced scanning to detect malicious links. Additionally, text message content may now be flagged for suspicious concepts, such as romance themes or money requests, providing an additional layer of scam defense. Call Protection: Checks every incoming call against known scam and spam numbers, with options to auto-block or flag calls to help feed the threat ecosystem. (Live for iOS, coming soon for Android)

Checks every incoming call against known scam and spam numbers, with options to auto-block or flag calls to help feed the threat ecosystem. (Live for iOS, coming soon for Android) Android Junk Cleaner: Free feature to detect and remove unnecessary files directly on a device. This frees up space and reduces the risk of unknown or suspicious files lingering on a system and ultimately shrinks a user's attack surface. (Android only)

Free feature to detect and remove unnecessary files directly on a device. This frees up space and reduces the risk of unknown or suspicious files lingering on a system and ultimately shrinks a user's attack surface. (Android only) Expanded iOS ad blocking: New option to hide or filter Google Sponsored Ads in Safari, as these ads are often abused by spammers to make spam campaigns appear legitimate. (iOS only)

New option to hide or filter Google Sponsored Ads in Safari, as these ads are often abused by spammers to make spam campaigns appear legitimate. (iOS only) Expanded Safe Browsing: Safe Browsing feature now supports Brave, DuckDuckGo, Edge and Outlook—protecting users wherever they connect. (Safari only for iOS)

Additional Integrated Protection: Malwarebytes Mobile Security provides a comprehensive all-in-one cybersecurity, identity protection and VPN solution paired with personalized safety guidance across all preferred smart devices.

Scam Guard: Scam detector embedded within the mobile apps, making it quick and easy to check if something is a scam. It pairs the ease of an AI chatbot with deep Malwarebytes threat intelligence expertise for 24/7 help.

Scam detector embedded within the mobile apps, making it quick and easy to check if something is a scam. It pairs the ease of an AI chatbot with deep Malwarebytes threat intelligence expertise for 24/7 help. Trusted Advisor: Provides device security overview and protection status with actionable recommendations.

Provides device security overview and protection status with actionable recommendations. Malwarebytes Digital Footprint Scanner: Quick scan that provides deep visibility into a person's exposed personal info, such as passwords and Social Security Numbers, alongside easy-to-follow actions to reduce the risk of identity fraud .

Quick scan that provides deep visibility into a person's exposed personal info, such as passwords and Social Security Numbers, alongside easy-to-follow actions to reduce the risk of identity . Malwarebytes Privacy VPN: One-click access to VPN with privacy-forward features such as Blind Operator Mode, WireGuard support, 100% owned server infrastructure, diskless RAM-only servers, no-logs policy and full infrastructure control (no virtual servers).

One-click access to VPN with privacy-forward features such as Blind Operator Mode, WireGuard support, 100% owned server infrastructure, diskless RAM-only servers, no-logs policy and full infrastructure control (no virtual servers). Wi-Fi Monitoring for iOS: Alerts when connecting to insecure Wi-Fi networks.

Alerts when connecting to insecure Wi-Fi networks. Malware Scanner: Searches and cleans files and apps quickly and effectively for malware or potentially unwanted programs such as screen lockers or adware, removing bloatware. (Android only)

Searches and cleans files and apps quickly and effectively for malware or potentially unwanted programs such as screen lockers or adware, removing bloatware. (Android only) Real-time Threat Protection: Proactive protection for viruses and malware, aggressively detecting ransomware, PUPs and phishing scams. (Android only)

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About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

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Learn more: https://www.malwarebytes.com.

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SOURCE Malwarebytes