Malwarebytes Strengthens Consumer Growth Strategy with Appointment of Netspend CEO Michael Weissman to Board

Company also appoints veteran consumer subscription leader Joey Klein as SVP of Product to accelerate innovation in consumer digital life protection market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced the appointment of consumer technology executive Michael Weissman to its Board of Directors and the hiring of Joey Klein as Senior Vice President of Product. Together, these appointments reflect the continued evolution of Malwarebytes into a comprehensive digital life protection platform protecting against today's threats. Malwarebytes has been growing at a record pace, and these leaders bring the expertise to turn that momentum into its next chapter. The leadership additions also come as consumers face unprecedented growth in AI-enabled scams, identity fraud, and online threats, expanding demand for integrated digital protection.

"Cybersecurity has fundamentally changed. Protecting people today means more than stopping malware. It means helping consumers make smarter choices online, avoid scams and protect their identities," said Marcin Kleczynski, Co-founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "Malwarebytes saw this shift years ago and started building a platform for scam and identity protection. Now, with the help of these two seasoned leaders, Malwarebytes can scale for its next chapter."

Michael Weissman

Weissman brings decades of experience building and transforming consumer businesses across fintech, subscription and digital media. As CEO of Netspend, he leads one of the nation's largest prepaid and debit payments companies, serving millions of everyday consumers who are often the primary targets of identity theft and financial scams. Previously, as CEO of SoundCloud and COO of Vimeo, he drove revenue growth, business transformation and subscription expansion at two of the internet's best-known media platforms. He is also a partner at consumer, media and technology investment firm, ForgeLight.

"Too many consumers still lack simple, effective tools to protect themselves online. Malwarebytes has the platform, the team and the momentum to change that," Weissman said. "I'm excited to join the board and help guide the company through its next stage of growth."

Joey Klein

Klein joins Malwarebytes after leading product organizations at Hippo Insurance and Green Chef, where he helped build and scale consumer subscription businesses from early growth through significant milestones including Hippo going public and Green Chef being acquired by HelloFresh. At Disney, he led multiple social and mobile game teams, launching a Marvel Avengers game on mobile. His experience developing high-growth consumer products will help accelerate Malwarebytes' product strategy and customer expansion.

"Consumers are increasingly expecting a simple and seamless security experience while the world is becoming more complex and fragmented," said Mark Beare, Head of Consumer, Malwarebytes. "Joey has a track record of making complex experiences simple and less overwhelming for end users. If security solutions aren't easy to use and simple to understand, people won't turn on the much-needed layers of protection."

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About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

Malwarebytes, powerful digital protection that's always by your side.

Learn more: https://www.malwarebytes.com.

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SOURCE Malwarebytes