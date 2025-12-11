Malwarebytes Launches New Enhanced Mac Scan Engine for Smarter, Deeper macOS Threat Protection

New scan options and external drive scanning help detect and block infostealers, APTs and zero-hour threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in online protection, launched a new enhanced scan engine for Mac users that provides deeper coverage to hunt for threats anywhere on the hard drive. This new engine delivers stronger protection against silent threats like infostealers, advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-hour malware. To complement the enhanced scan capabilities, users also can choose from three new scan types including one for external drives, alongside manual and scheduled scans.

Apple products have long enjoyed a reputation for strong security due to restricted low-level access and a focus on privacy. As Mac adoption has grown, however, attackers are increasingly creating malware that targets macOS. Malwarebytes tracked a significant surge in stealer activity on Mac machines, with families such as Atomic Stealer and Poseidon among the most prevalent. The enhanced scan engine provides smarter, deeper protection, from these and other modern threats.

"Change is constant in the cybersecurity landscape. We see new threats, new tactics and new scams designed to steal information, money or access from people every single day," said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "Malwarebytes is evolving our technology to stay ahead. This enhanced scan engine responds to these new threats we've seen specifically targeting Mac operating systems. We can now conduct smarter, deeper scans to find threats anywhere on the disk."

New Scan Options

Users can select between different scan options and have the ability to scan external drives.

Quick Scan – Fast scan of common threat locations

– Fast scan of common threat locations Threat Scan – A full system scan to catch new macOS specific threats, now the default option

– A full system scan to catch new macOS specific threats, now the default option Custom Scan – Choose specific folders or an external drive to scan

Performance boost for Mac protection

The latest Mac release delivers a major boost in performance, with up to 10x less CPU usage. This improvement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to keeping Malwarebytes powerful, lightweight and never a drag on an operating system. Mac users also benefit from other recent updates, including new Trusted Advisor options to protect user privacy and enhance security like Wi-Fi monitoring.

Recent Wins

Malwarebytes was recently awarded the PCMag Readers' Choice 2025 for Best iOS/iPadOS Antivirus, Best Android Antivirus and Best PC Security Suite – underscoring the company's mission to reimagine security to protect people and data, no matter their device or platform.

