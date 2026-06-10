New Malwarebytes Research Reveals How AI is Reshaping Trust, Scams and Identity Theft

84% of people no longer feel like convincing video evidence is real proof

One in three daily AI users think it's ok to create explicit images of people they know

85% of people can't tell a scam from the real thing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched "Face value: How AI is reshaping trust, identity and scams," a new research report that exposes the hidden cost of AI on the public: an excess of fraud that is dismantling trust in reality and in one another. Based on a survey of 1,500 adults across the US, UK and DACH region, the report explores the help, the harm and the humans who have been forced to keep up against a radical reshaping brought by AI.

Explore the full report: www.malwarebytes.com/ai-scams

"AI's deepest impact isn't on our devices; it's on us. When people can no longer trust what they see, hear, or who they're talking to, the damage reaches far beyond any single scam and into the building blocks of our society," said Mark Beare, Head of Consumer, Malwarebytes. "Cybersecurity has always adapted, and it will again, but only if we recognize that what we're protecting now is something far more important than data. It's people's ability to believe one another."

Key report findings

Reality breakdown: People no longer trust what they see, hear, and experience online likely due to AI video deepfakes and hyper realistic voice cloning technology. AI has fueled a reality breakdown, leaving many uncertain about what and who is real and trustworthy. 85% of people said it's hard to tell a scam apart from the real thing (up from 66% last year). 88% said it's becoming harder to tell what content online is genuinely human or real. 84% said convincing video evidence no longer feels like proof.

People no longer trust what they see, hear, and experience online likely due to AI video deepfakes and hyper realistic voice cloning technology. AI has fueled a reality breakdown, leaving many uncertain about what and who is real and trustworthy.

The AI scam revolution: From impersonation to deepfake extortion, AI-driven identity harm ranks among people's deepest fears around AI. 50% have experienced some form of AI fraud or scam. Exposure is highest among Gen Z at 67% (vs. 51% Millennials, 46% Gen X, and 30% Boomers and older), and higher in the scam-prone US (56% vs. 48% UK and 47% DACH). 1 in 10 have had explicit AI images made of them without consent. 19% have experienced some form of AI-driven identity harm. This jumps to 30% for Gen Z. 81% of parents fear their child's likeness will be stolen.

From impersonation to deepfake extortion, AI-driven identity harm ranks among people's deepest fears around AI.

Pulling back, not gearing up: There are signs people are retreating from digital life, driven by AI concerns and a desire for more human connection. Yet while many worry about AI threats, most are only beginning to consider protective measures. 81% fear someone stealing their family's likeness, yet only 13% have created a family codeword to guard against it. 67% worry about voice cloning, yet only 19% have turned off voicemail recordings to prevent it. 74% are concerned about experiencing a deepfake or other AI-generated scam. DACH trails the US and UK across nearly all protective behaviors, reflecting stronger institutional trust.

There are signs people are retreating from digital life, driven by AI concerns and a desire for more human connection. Yet while many worry about AI threats, most are only beginning to consider protective measures.

AI is redefining moral standards : AI isn't just changing what people can do, but what they think is acceptable. Concern about AI misuse is widespread, yet many support the very use cases that can become threats. 18% of people say it's okay to use AI to generate explicit images of someone you don't know. For daily AI users, 1 in 3 say it's okay to generate explicit images of someone without their consent. 32% say it's okay to use AI to imitate their voice and/or appearance as long as it is for personal use.

: AI isn't just changing what people can do, but what they think is acceptable. Concern about AI misuse is widespread, yet many support the very use cases that can become threats.

Scam Guard: Free scam detector powered by Malwarebytes threat intel

While there is no silver bullet, people need tools to help them spot and stop scams. Malwarebytes Scam Guard provides real-time feedback on scams, threats and malware alongside digital safety recommendations. It combines the ease of an AI chatbot with the deep threat intelligence expertise of Malwarebytes. Embedded within the Malwarebytes solutions on both desktop and mobile, the feature aims to remove the stigma of shame around scams by helping educate and guide users before it's too late. You also can use Malwarebytes to detect scams in ChatGPT and Claude chatbots by connecting Malwarebytes in ChatGPT and as a Claude connector.

About the report

"Face value: How AI is reshaping trust, identity and scams" is based on a March 2026 survey prepared by an independent research consultant and distributed via Forsta among n=1,500 survey respondents ages 18 and older in the United States, UK, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The sample was equally split for gender with a spread of ages, geographical regions, and race groups, and weighted to provide a balanced view.

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About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

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SOURCE Malwarebytes