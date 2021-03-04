Malwarebytes Names Mark Strassman Chief Product Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced the addition of Mark Strassman as the company's new chief product officer. Strassman joins Malwarebytes from LogMeIn, where he was General Manager of their Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) product portfolio, which served hundreds of millions of end-users.

"Mark gets our customers and how people adopt new products and technologies into their daily lives, which will be crucial in building our global product roadmap this year and beyond," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO and co-founder of Malwarebytes. "Mark's gift for recognizing the unmet needs of customers is paramount for us as we design new cyberprotection solutions that are effective, intuitive, and inclusive."

In his new role at Malwarebytes, Strassman will lead the product teams to put a renewed emphasis on the customer, evaluate new market opportunities, and deliver solutions to unmet and unarticulated needs. His focus will center on creating superior customer experiences across both the consumer and corporate product lines to continue to accelerate customer acquisition and retention growth.

"Malwarebytes presents a unique opportunity to help align the needs of multiple customers and be a contributor to an incredible stage of the company's growth," said Strassman. "I'm excited to join such a seasoned and accomplished executive team and help deliver a differentiated value proposition which puts our customers at the center of everything we do."

While at LogMeIn, Strassman drove explosive growth in the core UCC business, moving from dozens of products to a single, integrated UCC platform, dramatically driving up usage, customer satisfaction, and retention rates. He also led product, design, and integrated portfolio strategy at BlueJeans, helping transform the company from a video transcoding service to a communications and collaboration platform that fostered end-user love and IT trust. Strassman also held leadership roles at Blackboard, Autodesk, Adobe Systems, and Macromedia. He holds a master's degree from the Haas School at the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts in architectural studies and industrial archaeology from Brown University.

