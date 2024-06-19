Malykhin vs "Reug Reug" and Tawanchai vs. Nattawut III Headline ONE 169: Atlanta at State Farm Arena on November 8

Fans Can Sign Up for Exclusive Ticket Pre-Sale Today

Tickets Go On Sale to General Public on Friday, July 12

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced the first two World Championship fights for ONE 169: Atlanta on Friday, November 8, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

ONE 169: Atlanta pre-sale registration is now open

In a highly anticipated heavyweight matchup, reigning three-division king Anatoly Malykhin of Russia will put his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship on the line against wrestling sensation "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane of Senegal. As the first three-division MMA World Champion for a top global combat sports organization, Malykhin will look to further cement his legacy in his first heavyweight bout since dethroning Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

In addition, two of the most exciting strikers on the planet will square off in a trilogy fight when ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand defends his belt against fellow countryman "Smokin" Jo Nattawut, who has lived and trained in Georgia for the past decade. Coming off their back-and-forth World Title bout at ONE 167, Tawanchai will look to finish the rivalry once and for all after narrowly escaping Nattawut twice over the past year in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Fans interested in purchasing exclusive pre-sale tickets beginning Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. ET can register here. Inquiries for exclusive corporate group ticket packages can also be made here or by emailing [email protected].

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Ticketmaster.

Coming off a sold-out U.S. debut last year with ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE is returning to America in 2024 in the next chapter of its North American expansion with ONE 168: Denver on September 6 and ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

Stage Front VIP, the exclusive U.S. VIP experience partner of ONE, will continue to provide fans with unrivaled access through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings, athlete meet-and-greets, event collectibles, and more. You can sign up for more information on Stage Front's VIP packages at stagefrontvip.com/one.

ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, DAZN, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, U-Next, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.

