MAM Learn to Brush Set Named 2019 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAM, the leading designer brand of award-winning, medically sound and innovative baby products, today announced its Learn to Brush Set was named a Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) 2019 Innovation Award Winner. The JPMA Innovation Awards recognize the most innovative baby and children's products selected by an esteemed panel of judges including representatives from retailers and media outlets. MAM was one of ten category award recipients with the Learn to Brush Set winning in the "Best Product Under $50" category. The awards were presented during the JPMA Show: Built for Baby held April 10-13 in Orlando.

MAM Learn to Brush Set

"As a brand that prides itself on developing superior baby products that combine cutting-edge design, medical know-how and technological innovation, we are thrilled to be recognized with this coveted award," said Jennifer Mitchell, CEO, MAM North America. "Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease. Our Learn to Brush Set was developed with pediatric dentists to raise awareness of the importance of early oral care and to make brushing fun for babies and easy for parents."

The MAM Learn to Brush Set features a two-step learning system and includes two brushes: a MAM Training Brush ideal to practice brushing with parents and a MAM Baby's Brush for baby to try brushing independently. The set comes with an easy to clip on safety shield that can be used on either brush. The safety shield keeps baby safe by keeping the brush from reaching too far into baby's mouth.

MAM's new oral care character Brushy the Bear is featured on the brushes and in toothbrushing stories and games on the free MAM toothbrushing app "MAM Brushy Time!". Suitable for babies 5+ months, the MAM Learn to Brush Set has a suggested retail price of $9.99 (two-pack) and is available now at specialty and mass retailers.

For more information on the MAM Learn to Brush Set and other items in the MAM oral care collection visit https://www.mambaby.com.

About MAM

MAM combines technological innovation, medical function and contemporary design to develop superior baby care products that support a baby's development from day one. Since MAM developed its first pacifier in Vienna in 1976, it has evolved to become a global authority on baby care product design and quality. Today MAM products are used by families in over 60 countries and on six continents. To find out more and view MAM's baby care range of award-winning pacifiers, bottles, cups, teethers, oral care items, coordinating accessories and gift sets visit www.mambaby.com.

Follow MAM

Facebook: facebook.com/MAMbabyUSA, facebook.com/MAMbabyCanada

Twitter: @MAMBABY, @mamcanada

Pinterest: Pinterest.com/MAMUSA

Instagram: mam_usa, mam_canada

About the JPMA Innovation Awards

The internationally recognized JPMA Innovation Awards highlight some of the most exciting new products in the marketplace today. The annual Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. For more information visit https://www.jpma.org/page/innovation_awards.

SOURCE MAM