MAM Schedules Third Quarter Results Conference Call for Friday, May 10, 2019

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: MAMS) (the "Company" or "MAM"), a leading global provider of cloud-based and on-premise business management solutions for the auto parts, tire and vertical distribution industries, announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, May 10, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET to review the results.

United States: 1-800-239-9838

UK/international: 1-323-794-2551

U.K. toll free: 0 800 358 6377

Conference ID: 6001782

A replay will be available until May 31, 2019 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (UK/international). Please use pin number 6001782 for the replay.

A live webcast, as well as a replay of the call, will be accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.mamsoftware.com. The replay will be active for 60 days following the conference call.

About MAM Software

MAM Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based business and on-premise management solutions for the auto parts, tire and vertical distribution industries. The company provides a portfolio of innovative software (SaaS and packaged), data (DaaS), and integration (iPaaS) services that enable businesses to intelligently manage core business processes, control costs and generate new profit opportunities. MAM's integrated platforms provide a wealth of rich functionality including: point-of-sale, inventory, purchasing, reporting, data and e-commerce. Wholesale, retail and installer business across North America, the U.K. and Ireland rely on MAM solutions, backed by dedicated teams of experienced service and support professionals. For further information, please visit http://www.mamsoftware.com.

