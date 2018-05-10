MAM Software Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results

(In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net revenues $ 9,109

$ 7,873

$ 26,247

$ 23,317 Gross profit $ 4,974

$ 4,306

$ 14,306

$ 12,938 Operating income $ 1,223

$ 860

$ 3,573

$ 2,629 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 1,128

$ 662

$ 3,265

$ 2,189 Net income $ 1,217

$ 678

$ 2,252

$ 2,141 Earnings per share attributed to common stockholders – basic $ 0.10

$ $0.06

$ 0.19

$ 0.18 Earnings per share attributed to common stockholders – diluted $ 0.10

$ $0.06

$ 0.19

$ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

11,835



11,739



11,825



11,719 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

12,166



11,830



12,156



11,810

Michael Jamieson, MAM's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "I am very pleased that we delivered financial results in line with our expectations while continuing to make progress on our key growth initiatives. We are working closely with the the VAST Online beta sites to ensure we have a product that will meet the needs of Goodyear and other potential customers."

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net revenues of $9.1 million were up 15.7% compared to $7.9 million for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 7.3% over the same period last year.

were up 15.7% compared to for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 7.3% over the same period last year. Recurring revenues were 85.0% of total revenues compared to 82.3% of total revenues for the same period last year.

Total Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues increased 32.9% year-over-year and 9.0% sequentially.

Operating income was $1.2 million , or 13.4% of revenues, compared to $860,000 , or 10.9% of revenues, for the same period last year.

, or 13.4% of revenues, compared to , or 10.9% of revenues, for the same period last year. Net income was $1.2 million compared to $678,000 in the same period last year.

compared to in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA* was $1.5 million , or 16.8% of revenues, compared to $1.1 million , or 13.4% of revenues, for the same period last year.

Third Quarter Financial Results:

Net revenues were $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $7.9 million for the same period last year, an increase of $1.2 million or 15.7%. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 7.3% over the same period last year.

Recurring revenue for the quarter was $7.7 million, or 85.0% of total revenue, an increase of $1.2 million or 19.5%, compared to $6.5 million, or 82.3% of total revenue, for the third quarter last year. Sequentially, recurring revenue increased $482,000, or 6.2%, compared to $7.3 million, or 82.0% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Total Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue for the quarter was $2.9 million, an increase of $729,000, or 32.9%, year-over-year and an increase of $242,000, or 9.0%, sequentially when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase in the SaaS revenue was primarily attributable to a 22.8% increase in Autowork Online (SaaS) revenue for the quarter to $1.7 million, and a 49.3% increase in Autopart Online (SaaS) revenue for the quarter to $1.3 million.

Total Data as a Service (DaaS) revenue for the quarter was $2.5 million, an increase of $338,000, or 15.3%, year over year, and $189,000, or 8.0%, sequentially when compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Gross profit for the quarter was $5.0 million, or 54.6% of total revenues, an increase of $668,000, or 15.5%, compared to $4.3 million, or 54.7% of total revenue, for the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased by $305,000 to $3.8 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. An increase in Research and Development expenses to support growth was partially offset by lower Sales and Marketing expenses.

Operating income for the quarter increased by $363,000, or 42.2%, to $1.2 million compared to $860,000 for the same period last year.

Other expense for the quarter decreased by $103,000, or 52.0%, to $95,000 compared to $198,000 for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of the accelerated amortization of deferred financing fees in the third quarter of last year due to refinancing the debt.

Net income for the quarter was $1.2 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $678,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Year-to-Date Financial Results:

Net revenues were $26.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $23.3 million for the same period last year, an increase of $2.9 million, or 12.6%. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 8.3% over the same period last year.

Recurring revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $22.1 million, or 84.1% of total revenue, an increase of $2.9 million, or 15.1%, compared to $19.2 million, or 82.3% of total revenue, for the first nine months of last fiscal year.

Total Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $8.2 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 30.6%, year-over-year. The increase in the SaaS revenue was primarily attributable to a 22.8% increase in Autowork Online (SaaS) revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 to $4.8 million, and a 43.0% increase in Autopart Online (SaaS) revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 to $3.5 million.

Total Data as a Service (DaaS) revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $7.2 million, an increase of $632,000, or 9.6%, when compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $14.3 million, or 54.5% of total revenue, an increase of $1.4 million compared to $12.9 million, or 55.5% of total revenue, for the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 increased by $424,000 to $10.7 million, an increase of 4.1% compared to $10.3 million for the same period last year. An increase in Research and Development expenses to support growth was partially offset by lower Sales and Marketing expenses.

Operating income for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 increased by $944,000, or 35.9%, to $3.6 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year.

Other expense for the quarter decreased by $132,000, or 30.0%, to $308,000, compared to $440,000 for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of the accelerated amortization of deferred financing fees last year due to refinancing the debt.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $2.3 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2018 included $667,000, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, of additional income tax expense from the impact of the Tax Act.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2018 , the Company had $3.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

, the Company had in cash and cash equivalents. The Company had capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs of $1.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 .

for the nine months ended . As of March 31, 2018 , the Company had $6.9 million of debt outstanding under its term loan and no borrowings outstanding under its $2.75 million revolving credit facility.

, the Company had of debt outstanding under its term loan and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Stockholders' equity increased 35.6% from $9.7 million at June 30, 2017 to $13.1 million at March 31, 2018 .

at to at . As of March 31, 2018 , there were 12.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Business Outlook

The Company reaffirmed its expectations for fiscal year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $5.5 million to $6.0 million, on a constant currency basis.

Conference Call Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, May 11, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET to review the results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call by dialing:

United States: 1-888-394-8218

UK/international: 1-323-701-0225

UK toll free: 0800 358 6377

A replay will be available until May 25, 2018 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/UK/international). Please use pin number 1779219 for the replay.

A live webcast as well as a replay of the call will be accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.mamsoftware.com. The replay will be active for 60 days following the conference call.

About MAM Software Group, Inc.

MAM Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based business and on-premise management solutions for the auto parts, tire and vertical distribution industries. The company provides a portfolio of innovative software (SaaS and packaged), data (DaaS), and integration (iPaaS) services that enable businesses to intelligently manage core business processes, control costs and generate new profit opportunities. MAM's integrated platforms provide a wealth of rich functionality including: point-of-sale, inventory, purchasing, reporting, data and e-commerce. Wholesale, retail and installer business across North America, the U.K. and Ireland rely on MAM solutions, backed by dedicated teams of experienced service and support professionals. For further information, please visit http://www.mamsoftware.com.

*Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude non-cash equity compensation, and other special non-recurring charges. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) can be found at the end of the following tables. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by management and investors as an indicator of operating performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP and it should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting the Company's business including, increased competition; the ability of the Company to expand its operations through either acquisitions or internal growth, to attract and retain qualified professionals, and to expand commercial relationships; technological obsolescence; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MAM SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)













March 31,



June 30,





2018



2017





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,792



$ 1,260

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $323 and $332, respectively



4,947





4,873

Inventories



213





154

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,247





1,260

Income tax receivable



-





168

Total Current Assets



10,199





7,715



















Property and Equipment, Net



512





511



















Other Assets















Goodwill



8,630





8,191

Intangible assets, net



623





639

Software development costs, net



8,960





7,634

Deferred income taxes



1,738





1,679

Other long-term assets



515





283

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 31,177



$ 26,652



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,922



$ 1,334

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,115





1,137

Accrued payroll and related expenses



1,467





1,605

Current portion of long-term debt



1,758





1,734

Current portion of deferred revenues



2,065





1,477

Sales tax payable



892





761

Income tax payable



349





506

Total Current Liabilities



9,568





8,554



















Long-Term Liabilities















Deferred revenues, net of current portion



1,027





772

Deferred income taxes



1,488





682

Long-term debt, net of current portion



5,100





6,386

Other long-term liabilities



877





583

Total Liabilities



18,060





16,977

Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock: Par value $0.0001 per share; 2,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock: Par value $0.0001 per share; 18,000 shares authorized, 12,591 shares issued and 12,586 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 12,313 shares issued and 12,308 shares outstanding at June 30, 2017



1





1

Additional paid-in capital



14,658





14,180

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,571)





(3,283)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



1,045





(1,207)

Treasury stock at cost, 5 shares at March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017



(16)





(16)

Total Stockholders' Equity



13,117





9,675

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 31,177



$ 26,652



MAM SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)













For the Three Months Ended

March 31,



For the Nine Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017



2018



2017

Net revenues

$ 9,109



$ 7,873



$ 26,247



$ 23,317

Cost of revenues



4,135





3,567





11,941





10,379

Gross Profit



4,974





4,306





14,306





12,938



































Operating Expenses































Research and development



1,274





1,003





3,469





2,854

Sales and marketing



828





917





2,567





2,859

General and administrative



1,589





1,471





4,521





4,423

Depreciation and amortization



60





55





176





173

Total Operating Expenses



3,751





3,446





10,733





10,309



































Operating Income



1,223





860





3,573





2,629



































Other Income (Expense)































Interest expense, net



(95)





(198)





(308)





(440)

Total other income (expense), net



(95)





(198)





(308)





(440)



































Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes



1,128





662





3,265





2,189



































Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(89)





(16)





1,013





48



































Net Income

$ 1,217



$ 678



$ 2,252



$ 2,141



































Earnings per share attributed to common stockholders – basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.06



$ 0.19



$ 0.18

Earnings per share attributed to common stockholders - diluted

$ 0.10



$ 0.06



$ 0.19



$ 0.18



































Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic



11,835





11,739





11,825





11,719

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted



12,166





11,830





12,156





11,810



































Net Income

$ 1,217



$ 678



$ 2,252



$ 2,141

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



352





41





712





(631)

Total Comprehensive Income

$ 1,569



$ 719



$ 2,964



$ 1,510



MAM SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)













For the Nine Months Ended





March 31,





2018



2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income

$ 2,252



$ 2,141

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Bad debt expense



77





331

Depreciation and amortization



421





372

Amortization of debt issuance costs



32





120

Deferred income taxes



743





5

Stock-based compensation expense



401





278



















Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



66





(390)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(203)





141

Income tax receivable



173





338

Accounts payable



506





(121)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(98)





151

Income taxes payable



90





-

Deferred revenues



748





699

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



5,208





4,065



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchase of property and equipment



(79)





(88)

Capitalized software development costs



(1,298)





(2,136)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(1,377)





(2,224)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from long-term debt



-





9,519

Repayment of long-term debt



(1,301)





(10,681)

Common stock surrendered to pay for tax withholding



(24)





(149)

Payment of fees for acquisition of debt



-





(138)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(1,325)





(1,449)



















Effect of exchange rate changes



26





(64)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



2,532





328

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



1,260





491

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,792



$ 819



MAM SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. Calculation of Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

For the Nine Months Ended March 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017























Net income (GAAP) $ 1,217

$ 678

$ 2,252

$ 2,141 Interest expense, net

95



198



308



440 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(89)



(16)



1,013



48 Depreciation and amortization

138



120



421



372 Non-cash stock compensation

170



78



401



278 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,531

$ 1,058

$ 4,395

$ 3,279

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mam-software-reports-fiscal-third-quarter-results-300646741.html

SOURCE MAM Software Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mamsoftware.com

