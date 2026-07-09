Mama Justice Marks 2026 With Mississippi and Alabama Disaster Relief Sponsorship and Continued Youth Support

Firm's primary sponsorship of the American Red Cross "Dine for Disaster" campaign and ongoing Macon a Difference Foundation work anchor a year of giving in Tupelo, Jackson and beyond.

TUPELO, Miss., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midway through 2026, Mama Justice – MW Law Firm marks a significant year of community investment, headlined by its primary sponsorship of the American Red Cross "Dine for Disaster Relief" campaign, which took place March 22-28 across North Mississippi and North Alabama. Concurrently, the Macon a Difference Foundation, established by founder Missy "Mama Justice" Wigginton, continues its mission of serving underprivileged youth and impacting disaster survivors, students, and young people statewide.

For a full list of Mama Justice's community initiatives, readers can visit https://www.mamajustice.com/community-involvement/.

Mama Justice's "Dine for Disaster Relief" and other sponsorships headline the firm's 2026 giving across MS and AL. Post this

"When it comes to our services, we do everything we can to bring compassion and care to each and every person we interact with," said Missy "Mama Justice" Wigginton, founding attorney of Mama Justice. "My job allows me to be Mama Missy not only to my beloved children and grandchildren but to everyone who needs justice."

Macon a Difference Foundation: Eight Years of Turning Grief Into Action

The Macon a Difference Foundation was created in 2018 following the loss of Wigginton's son, Macon. The flexible nonprofit transforms grief into action, providing support and resources for underprivileged youth. That ethos drives the firm's broader community involvement, including NICU volunteering, Habitat for Humanity builds, Tupelo Humane Society adoption drives, and support for Children's Advocacy Centers of Mississippi, DECA, and SAFE Inc. Women's Shelter. Roughly eight years in, the firm's commitment to giving is deepening, reflecting a sustained dedication to community well-being.

"The Foundation is unique in that it's not a one-size-fits-all nonprofit. Built specifically with flexibility in mind, Macon a Difference aims to meet a wide array of needs for underprivileged youth in the community," said Missy Wigginton.

Mama Justice's 2026 Community Initiatives at a Glance

Beyond the Dine for Disaster sponsorship, Mama Justice and the Macon a Difference Foundation are active in a range of initiatives throughout 2026:

American Red Cross "Dine for Disaster Relief" campaign: Primary sponsor of the March 22-28 restaurant fundraiser benefiting local disaster relief across North Mississippi and North Alabama

Educational scholarships: Funding for student leaders and athletes attending Mississippi universities and local trade schools

Expungement assistance: Helping young people clear their records and access second chances

Local skate park development: A Foundation-backed community project for area youth

World Down Syndrome Day "Rock Your Socks": Event sponsorship in Tupelo

Juneteenth celebration: Event sponsorship in Tupelo

Sista Strut Breast Cancer Event: Event sponsorship in Jackson

Junior Auxiliary Charity Balls: Sponsorships in Amory, Tupelo, Monroe County, and Lee County

Hands-on volunteering: NICU parent lounges at local hospitals, Habitat for Humanity home builds, and the Tupelo Humane Society's annual adoption drive

The firm also invests in free community legal education. Recent resources include information for Tupelo truck accident victims on reviewing insurer documents before signing away their rights, part of the firm's broader personal injury advocacy that empowers Mississippians inside and outside the courtroom.

The firm's ongoing community investment underscores its dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families across Mississippi and Alabama. Organizations whose missions align with the firm's values are invited to explore more about the firm at https://www.mamajustice.com/about-us/.

SOURCE Mama Justice