Mama La's Kitchen receives 2018 FABI Award from National Restaurant Association.

"We are so pleased that the National Restaurant Association has recognized our products as impactful in our industry," said Tri La, President of Mama La's Kitchen. "As demand for Asian-American and Vietnamese cuisine grows, we saw the opportunity to share with the industry our family recipe for Beef and Chicken Phở. It's a simple, yet treasured meal that has been enjoyed in Vietnamese communities for centuries."

Each 2018 FABI Awards recipient and their product will be highlighted throughout the exhibit halls at the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show, May 19-22 at McCormick Place in Chicago. This list of award recipients serves as a guide of the must-see food and beverage exhibitors at NRA Show 2018, according to Dickie Brennan, owner/managing partner of Dickie Brennan & Company and Convention Chairman for NRA Show 2018.

Mama La founded Kim Son Restaurants in Vinh Long, Vietnam, but fled South Vietnam in 1979 to Malaysia with her husband and seven children after the Communists overtook the country. The family journeyed by boat over the South Pacific enduring rough seas, inclement weather and even a pirate attack before arriving in Houston, Texas on August 16, 1980.

Mama La re-established Kim Son restaurant with her husband, Son, in Houston's Chinatown in 1982. With more than 250 recipes committed to memory, she tapped into her extensive knowledge of restaurant operations and traditional Vietnamese cooking to put her new restaurant on the map.

About Mama La's Kitchen

Mama La's Kitchen was founded by Kim Su Tran La (affectionately known as "Mama La") who founded Kim Son Restaurant, an institution in Houston since 1982. Her creations are the result of decades preparing distinctive dishes from her homeland in Vietnam. Kim Son Restaurant has served thousands of patrons and has earned accolades from some of the toughest food critics in the United States in top publications like Bon Appétit, Esquire, and Food & Wine. Mama La's kitchen includes Beef and Chicken Pho, Spicy Beef Broth Concentrate, Pork as well as Shrimp and Pork Egg Rolls. For more information visit: https://www.mamalaskitchen.com

Contact:

Guy Parker

Workhorse Marketing

Ph: 713-398-0375

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mama-las-kitchen-receives-2018-fabi-award-from-national-restaurant-association-300645671.html

SOURCE Mama La’s Kitchen

Related Links

https://www.mamalaskitchen.com

