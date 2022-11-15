Mama Torrez Salsa Company Announces Major West Coast Expansion

Beloved Spokane Salsa & Chip Company to Be Sold in Retailers from Seattle to San Diego Adds Best-in-Class Executive Team to Lead Effort

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --, Nov. 15, 2022 — Local Favorite Mama Torrez Salsa Company, founded in 2017 in Spokane, WA by Gilda Meyer and her family, announces a major west coast expansion led by their newly appointed CEO, food industry leader, Chris Hannigan.

Hannigan, a second-generation Mexican American, said, "I am excited to lead and grow a beloved brand by offering retail partners fresh, authentic salsa & chip products influenced by their rich culinary history of Leon, Mexico."

Hannigan recruited an all-star management team to expand Mama Torrez, including Kevin Bowlby as Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Grant as Chief Operating Officer, Dan Korybalski as Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Cain as Chief Quality and R&D Officer.

"Having this incredibly experienced team run our family's company is more than I could have ever dreamed for," said Meyer. She continued, "The executives who Chris recruited have worked for Kraft/Heinz, Campbell's, Ventura Foods, and Del Monte Foods. I'm so excited to share my mother's recipes with people all over the West Coast."

Hannigan and his new team have plans to upgrade and expand the Spokane production facility, enabling them to facilitate their aggressive growth strategy that includes adding 1,000 new retail outlets in the first half of 2023. Mama Torrez will also grow the production team and offer a competitive salary and benefits package.

Hannigan was first introduced to Mama Torrez by a friend who brought him a welcome gift when his family moved to Spokane. "We fell in love with the authentic flavors and freshness of the products. They became a staple in our house, and I realized there was an opportunity to bring this fantastic product to more people."

The Mama Torrez new team and the expansion plans are being supported by a capital investment derived from a group of private equity backers of experienced food investors and prominent food executives.

Based on an age-old family salsa recipe handed down by Gilda's mother, Mama Torrez currently sells six salsa SKUs and three different tortilla chips. The salsas include Original, Spicy, Fire Roasted Red Hatch, Roasted Hatch Verde, Pico de Gallo, and a crunchy Coleslaw made for topping tacos. Mama Torrez Tortilla Chips include Corn, Flour and Cinnamon Sugar. The salsas & chips all retail for $5.79 and are sold in the refrigerated produce section.

