Mamapod Has Mom's Back

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamapod, the world's leading ergonomic baby carrier, was just granted the prestigious Seal of Approval from The National Parenting Center.

"After two months of testing, by independent parents, educators and panelists who evaluate products on thirteen different levels of criteria, it was determined that Mamapod was very deserving of our Seal of Approval," said David Katzner, president of The National Parenting Center.

Mamapod is one of only 33 products recognized in the Fall 2019 report and one of only three awarded the Seal in the "Products for Parents" category. The independent Seal of Approval program is intended to help parents discover, through all of the products introduced and marketed to parents and children, the best of the best in a variety of categories.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by The National Parenting Center," said Cindy Wang, Founder of Mamapod. "Our company is in the business of easing the heavy load of parenting -literally- and making it easier for parents and babies to be comfortable, while on the go."

The Mamapod baby carrier makes it easier to go anywhere with a little one, without the normal stress and strain of carrying a baby. The breathable ergonomic carrier features a foldable baby seat and patent-pending support pole as an optional accessory. The wide waist belt and comfortable shoulder harness ensure the baby's weight is evenly distributed and provides lumbar support for the parent. The Mamapod is designed to carry a baby either inward-facing or outward-facing and the detachable support pole can attach in seconds when parents are in a situation that involves standing for a long period of time. Mamapod offers a seat-only mode too, which is achieved by removing the top portion of the carrier.

The Mamapod can be used for infants age four months to three years who are between 12-44 lbs.

Wang, who holds a PhD in engineering, used her experience as an engineer to create the Mamapod after an exhausting day at Disneyland®, carrying her then 18-month old daughter around the park. By the end of the day she was exhausted, stressed out and in pain. Necessity became the mother of innovation so she and other parents could travel with babies and toddlers with less hassle, no pain and more fun.

The Mamapod is available here and is priced at $139. To learn more about Mamapod, visit www.mamapod.com

About Mamapod

Mamapod is the first ergonomic baby carrier designed for children ages four months to three years. Created by an engineer, Mamapod literally helps ease the heavy load of parenting. The carrier gives parents flexibility and mobility while easing stress and pain. The Mamapod was just awarded The National Parenting Center's prestigious Seal of Approval.

