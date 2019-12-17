Mamapod Partners with The International Hip Dysplasia Institute's New CSR Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergonomic baby carrier Mamapod is honored to partner with The International Hip Dysplasia Institute (IHDI) as part of a corporate social responsibility program titled, the "Research Partnership Program." The new program engages businesses to help expand prevention efforts and treatment options for infants and people of all ages who are affected by hip dysplasia.

"Hip Dysplasia is the most common birth abnormality affecting one in one hundred children and is the most common cause for a total hip replacement in women under the age of 40," said International Hip Dysplasia Institute Director Charles T. Price, MD. "The contributions from Mamapod truly impact our ability to bring innovation to this common, but often unknown condition."

With the help of partners like Mamapod, the Research Partnership Program provides an avenue to support infant hip health research, hip dysplasia preventative measures, new innovative diagnosing technology and treatment methods for pediatric to geriatric hip dysplasia.

"The idea for Mamapod came after an exhausting day at Disneyland® carrying my then 18-month daughter around the park. By the end of the day, I was exhausted and in pain. I used my experience as an engineer and created a baby carrier that encourages healthy hip development and made travel with babies and toddlers less hassle, painless and fun," said Cindy Wang, founder of Mamapod. "To partner with The International Hip Dysplasia Institute (IHDI) as part of the 'Research Partnership Program' is truly a full circle moment. We are excited to support and continue to create products that help expand prevention efforts for people who are affected by hip dysplasia."

Recently granted a seal of approval from the National Parenting Center and a "Best Baby Product Award" by the National Parenting Product Awards, Mamapod redefines baby wear with a carrier that offers ergonomic structural support. The Mamapod is available on Amazon here and is priced at $139. To learn more about Mamapod, visit www.mamapod.com .

About Mamapod:

Mamapod is the first ergonomic baby carrier designed for children ages four months to three years who are between 12-44 lbs. Created by an engineer, Mamapod literally helps ease the heavy load of parenting. The carrier gives parents flexibility and mobility while easing stress and pain. The Mamapod was awarded The 2019 National Parenting Center's prestigious Seal of Approval and awarded The 2019 National Parenting Product Award.

About the IHDI:

The International Hip Dysplasia Institute is the global leader in the fight against hip dysplasia. The physicians who comprise the IHDI are leading experts from around the world and serve as the collective hub for hip dysplasia innovation. Their shared vision is a world free from suffering caused by hip dysplasia. Over the past 10 years, the IHDI has published more than 30 scientific papers and created a trusted resource for patients, parents and physicians to find reliable and comprehensive hip dysplasia information. The IHDI's educational statements have influenced several organizations and medical societies to adopt updated recommendations for the benefit of infant health.

