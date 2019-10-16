Mamapod Wins 2019 National Parenting Product Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamapod, the world's leading ergonomic baby carrier, has received the 2019 National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA.)

For over 29 years, The National Parenting Products Awards (NAPPA) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA's team of independent expert judges, along with parent and child testers, select the best family must-haves through year-round product testing.

Mamapod is an innovative, ergonomic baby carrier that combines the comfort of a traditional soft carrier and with structured hip support. Mamapod alleviates many common baby carrier issues, including a lack of back and shoulder support, breathability and comfort and safety for your baby.

"To be recognized by NAPPA and to be awarded one of the top parenting products of 2019 is a tremendous honor," said Cindy Wang, founder of Mamapod. "New parents deal with so much physical stress and Mamapod helps alleviate one of the major sources of that stress – the many hours per day spent carrying a baby who is growing bigger every day. That mission means so much to us, and this award lets us know we're accomplishing it and helping make things easier for parents."

Mamapod has redefined baby wearing with a carrier that offers ergonomic support for common issues like back and shoulder support, child's protection, comfort and breathability. It features shoulder and waist straps that ensure proper load distribution and extra lumbar support, along with breathable mesh that keeps both baby and parent cool on hot days and insulated layers for warmth. NAPPA evaluators were impressed with Mamapod's versatility and customizability, enabling parents to adjust the straps, belt and seat in order to suit their own comfort needs and those of a growing child.

"Having a comfortable and versatile baby carrier is so important for new parents," says NAPPA Director Elena Epstein. "The Mamapod offers lots of great options to customize how parents want to carry their baby, plus it's sleek, ergonomic and offers a temperature control layer."

Mamapod can be used for infants age four months to three years who are between 12 and 44 pounds. It is available for purchase here and is priced at $139. To learn more about Mamapod, visit www.mamapod.com

Mamapod is the first ergonomic baby carrier designed for children ages four months to three years. Created by an engineer, Mamapod literally helps ease the heavy load of parenting. The carrier gives parents flexibility and mobility while easing stress and pain. The Mamapod was awarded The 2019 National Parenting Center's prestigious Seal of Approval and awarded The 2019 National Parenting Product Award.

