MamaThis Gives Busy Moms All the Help They Need in a Single App

EDGEWATER, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In these days of virtual everything, virtual work, virtual schooling and virtual living, an app is making it possible to virtually do it all!

While there's an app to virtually do everything (driving, eating, fixing and gifting), the MamaThis app is the only app you'll need to do everything. In a one-stop app moms can get all their projects done, in the same day with little waiting, and support a local mom while doing it. Check out the job possibilities here.

For Boss Moms, the app allows them to request assistance for any project or errand they'd love to help with. Whether it's help with meal prep, tutoring or errands, the app allows them to call on a network of trusted friends and neighborhood contacts for help. Payment through the app is safe and easy -- securing payment virtually in a matter of minutes.

For Mom Bosses the app allows them to earn a little extra cash with the flexibility of making their own hours and choosing the jobs that work best for their schedule. Whether it's picking up dry cleaning, making returns, or grocery shopping... many times the jobs are something these Boss Moms are already doing for their own family. (Win-Win!)



Like all great inventions, the MamaThis app was designed out of a real necessity. Sara Stein, creator of MamaThis, is also a busy mom herself. "Once my second child was born, I knew there was no way I could get it all done," said Stein. "I wanted to create a place where moms could come together, in a trusted and safe community, and get more out of their day with a single app." She had the idea of deleting all the various apps she was using, which were taking too much time and attention, and design an app that could be like all the moms she knew... super multi-taskers.

Appreciating everything moms do every day, this Valentine's Day MamaThis is spreading the love to all moms with the gift of a FREE job, up to a $25 value*, for any of the tasks they need the most: errands, tutoring, shopping and more! Jobs just need to be booked by the end of February 2021.

What better time to join the thousands of moms who are already part of the MamaThis network – with more joining every day in cities around the country.

* Valentines offer: Receive a FREE job, up to a $25 dollar value, by entering the word "VFREE" at checkout. Valid through 2/28/21; limit one per client, one time use only.

Visit the MamaThis website at MamaThis.com to be notified when MamaThis will be available in your area; or connect with them on Facebook or Instagram.

