Mamava Acquires TalkBox, Expanding Its Impact to Include Privacy and Wellness Spaces

Building on its leadership in lactation pods, Mamava expands its mission to design supportive spaces for all.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamava, the category creator and market leader in lactation infrastructure and support, today announced the acquisition of TalkBox, a Colorado–based company that designs sound-resistant privacy booths for calls, meetings, telehealth, and wellness.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in Mamava's mission and responds to the growing demand for inclusive, human-centered spaces that provide comfort, privacy, and dignity in workplaces and public environments.

Mamava Co-founders Christine Dodson (left) and Sascha Mayer (right) Mamava pod in the Phoenix Convention Center

"Mamava was founded on the belief that breastfeeding parents deserve comfortable places to nurse or pump wherever they go," said Christine Dodson, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava. "By bringing TalkBox into the Mamava family, we're expanding that mission—creating a broader portfolio of wellness and privacy pods designed for today's evolving work and care environments."

Founded in 2015, TalkBox has earned a reputation for high-quality, sound-resistant booths serving offices, hospitals, and public spaces. Its founder, Ross Shell, will continue as an advisor post-acquisition.

"TalkBox and Mamava share a belief that design can improve well-being," said Shell. "Joining Mamava ensures our products continue to evolve within a company that leads with purpose and care."

With the acquisition of Talkbox, Mamava becomes the first, only, and most trusted provider of full-spectrum privacy space needs in the U.S.—serving parents, patients, and professionals wherever supportive space is needed.

About Mamava

Founded in 2013, Mamava, is the creator of the lactation pod category and the leading provider of lactation infrastructure and support in workplaces and public environments. Guided by its mission to transform the culture of breastfeeding through innovative design and advocacy, Mamava has installed thousands of pods nationwide. Learn more at mamava.com.

Mamava x TalkBox Facts Sheet

What's happening?

Mamava has acquired TalkBox, a privacy booth company based in Colorado. The acquisition officially closed on November 20, 2025.

Who is Mamava?

Founded in 2013, Mamava, is the creator of the lactation pod category and the leading provider of lactation infrastructure and support in workplaces and public environments. Guided by its mission to transform the culture of breastfeeding through innovative design and advocacy, Mamava has installed more than 6,000 lactation pods nationwide.

Who is TalkBox?

TalkBox, founded in 2015 in Colorado, creates sound-resistant booths designed for private calls, meetings, telehealth sessions, and focused work. The company shares Mamava's commitment to comfort, privacy, and inclusive design.

Why is Mamava acquiring TalkBox?

Organizations today are investing more in employee well-being, inclusivity, and flexible work environments. This acquisition allows Mamava to expand beyond lactation into the broader privacy and wellness space—serving workplaces, hospitals, universities, and public environments—with a partner whose values align with its own.

How does this benefit Mamava customers?

Mamava customers will see an expanded set of products designed to meet different privacy and wellness needs—all built with Mamava's trusted design, comfort, and compliance standards. There will be no changes to current orders, support, or service.

What is Mamava's long-term vision?

Mamava is the most trusted provider of privacy and wellness pods across the U.S.—for parents, patients, professionals, and anyone who needs supportive space in a demanding world.

What's next?

For now, it's business as usual for both brands. In the coming year, Mamava will explore ways to integrate brand architecture and product lines to make it even easier for organizations to create private, inclusive spaces that meet their needs.

Where can I learn more?

Visit mamava.com/news for updates and media resources.

Media Contact:

Nicole Junas, Junapr

[email protected]

+1 (802) 324-0029

SOURCE Mamava