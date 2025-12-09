Mamba Brand CEO Claims FDA & DEA Lack Funding and Law Enforcement Capacity to Enforce New Hemp Ban

Industry Leader Dino Awadisian Calls for Regulation, Not Unfunded Prohibition

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new federal ban on "intoxicating hemp products" set to take effect in 2026 may fail due to a lack of law enforcement funding, staffing, and federal infrastructure, according to a newly released congressional analysis.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS)—the nonpartisan investigative office that advises U.S. lawmakers—issued a report warning that both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) do not have the resources necessary to enforce the new policy.

The ban, which was quietly inserted into last month's federal spending agreement, changes the legal definition of hemp to include a nationwide prohibition on products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per package, effectively banning popular cannabinoids such as delta-8 THC, HHC, high-THCA flower, and several other hemp-derived consumables.

"It remains unclear if and how federal law enforcement will enforce the new prohibitions…"

"Both FDA and DEA may lack the resources to broadly enforce the laws prohibiting intoxicating hemp products on the market."

- Congressional Research Service, December 3, 2025

Industry Response: Regulation Over Chaos

Industry policy advocate and Mamba Brand founder Dino Awadisian says the report confirms what responsible manufacturers and retailers have warned for years: a ban without regulation or enforcement only benefits unregulated operators, especially those who target minors with copycat candy packaging and avoid lab testing and age verification.

"A law with no funding is not enforcement—it's theater. This will not protect the public. It will only reward unsafe, unregulated, and untraceable products."

- Dino Awadisian, Mamba Brand LLC

Awadisian, who has advocated for a federal regulatory structure that includes product licensing, testing standards, compliance inspections, labeling rules, and age-restricted retail systems, warned that the absence of a clear plan will create a dangerous black-market vacuum that mirrors recreational marijuana's legal grey zone.

Seeds May Also Become Illegal Under New Definition

The CRS report also notes a dramatic shift in federal policy: seeds from plants that can grow into high-THC cannabis may soon become illegal for interstate commerce—even though seeds contain negligible THC.

For the first time, seeds would be regulated by genetic potential, not chemical content, a change that legal experts say could put mainstream seed distributors at risk of prosecution.

Call for Action

Awadisian is urging lawmakers to replace unfunded prohibition with structured national regulation, including:

Federal licensing for hemp product manufacturers

Age-restricted retail requirements

Mandatory product testing & chemical reporting

Child-safe packaging standards

Trademark protections to prevent candy look-alike marketing

Real compliance enforcement with funding attached

"Instead of outlawing the legal market, Congress should control it—just like alcohol and tobacco."

— Dino Awadisian

About Dino Awadisian

Dino Awadisian is the founder of The Mamba Brand LLC, a national producer of regulated consumer hemp products, and a leading advocate for a federally standardized compliance system that prioritizes safety, testing, age protection, and enforcement transparency.

Media Contact

Dino Awadisian

8184044415

[email protected]

SOURCE The Mamba Brand LLC