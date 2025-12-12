Mamba Brand CEO Dino Awadisian Calls for National Hemp Accountability

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As legal uncertainty and public concern continue to rise across the U.S. hemp market, industry leader Dino Awadisian, CEO of The Mamba Brand, is urging lawmakers and businesses to adopt immediate nationwide standards for hemp manufacturing, verification, and retail practices. In a newly released Q&A, Awadisian warns that the booming hemp sector is headed toward collapse unless real oversight is implemented.

According to Awadisian, the industry is experiencing a paradox: sales are increasing, but consumer trust is rapidly eroding. "Right now, anyone can manufacture and sell anything while calling it hemp," he says. "That's chaos. Hemp will only become a legitimate market when companies treat it like one."

Awadisian argues that regulation is not the enemy of growth, but the foundation of long-term viability. "Lack of regulation will kill hemp faster than regulation ever could," he explains. As mislabeled and unsafe products continue to surface nationwide, he warns that lawmakers respond to disorder with bans, not support. "Regulation doesn't destroy opportunity; it in fact protects it."

One of the most urgent safety issues, Awadisian emphasizes, is the widespread use of fake lab reports, inaccurate THC levels, and the near-total absence of age controls. He notes that today's market allows products to reach shelves that would never withstand regulatory scrutiny. "A product you couldn't defend in front of a regulator shouldn't be on a shelf."

Awadisian also highlights a critical gap in government readiness. Many federal and state agencies, he says, lack the funding, staff, and lab capacity needed to enforce emerging hemp laws. "This market can't rely on government resources alone. The industry must build its own compliance infrastructure before regulation arrives."

In outlining what a responsible, modern hemp retail system should look like, Awadisian calls for a fully verified supply chain: licensed manufacturers, vetted retailers, national labeling guidelines, traceable product origins, and real age-verification technology. "If we build those standards, hemp can grow legally, safely, and permanently," he states.

Addressing companies still taking shortcuts, Awadisian delivers a stark warning: "Your strategy has an expiration date. The shortcuts that made you money today may put you out of business tomorrow. Consumers are becoming educated. Retailers are becoming selective. Legal oversight is coming. This is the last moment to get it right."

Looking ahead, Awadisian believes the potential for hemp is enormous; but only if the industry embraces transparency and accountability. "Hemp can become bigger than tobacco and more innovative than cannabis," he says. "But not if it's built on imitation labs, fake compliance, and unregulated supply chains. The future belongs to companies that embrace real regulation. Everyone else will disappear."

Dino Awadisian is the founder and CEO of The Mamba Brand, a California-based manufacturer specializing in certified hemp products, regulated THC-alternative formats, and premium consumer goods. He is a vocal advocate for national hemp standards grounded in safety, transparency, and retailer responsibility.

