Mambu & Ardeco Launches Strategic Partner Program

"Empowering the Americas with Innovative, Composable Cloud Banking Solutions."

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mambu, the leading SaaS cloud banking platform, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with Ardeco, a leader in digital financial services and a pioneer in borderless banking software innovation. This collaboration combines Ardeco's regional expertise with Mambu's flexible, scalable core banking platform to enable financial institutions to innovate faster and expand access to digital financial services across the Americas.

"As financial institutions and fintechs across the Americas strive to innovate and put customers at the heart of their services, our partnership with Ardeco symbolizes a leap forward—combining technical agility with trusted local expertise," said David Florez, Americas CEO, Mambu. "Together, we're empowering organizations to launch new banking products faster, more efficiently, and with greater impact than ever before."

Ardeco will now serve as a Mambu Partner across the Americas, offering:

Tailored implementation services to ensure rapid deployment of Mambu's core banking, lending, and deposit capabilities with Ardeco's digital front-end.

to ensure rapid deployment of Mambu's core banking, lending, and deposit capabilities with Ardeco's digital front-end. Compliance and localized integration expertise , adapting solutions to regulatory and operational nuances across Latin America and North America.

, adapting solutions to regulatory and operational nuances across Latin America and North America. Bank-as-a-Service (BaaS), enabling institutions to introduce new income streams and offer multi-country accounts through a native cloud composable core system and Ardeco's Global Banking Platform .

enabling institutions to introduce new income streams and offer multi-country accounts through a native cloud composable core system and Ardeco's . Co-branded innovation sessions and solution workshops, driving awareness of cloud native, composable banking models.

"This collaboration enables us to provide innovative financial solutions to clients, helping them generate new BaaS revenue, modernize outdated technology, streamline international banking connectivity, and promote innovation on a larger scale. We're confident that together, we'll shape the future of many small and mid-sized financial institutions across the region," said John Cetina, CEO of Ardeco LLC.

About Mambu



Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Founded in 2011, it enables banks, lenders, credit unions, fintechs, retailers, and other organizations to design and launch modern financial products with speed and flexibility. Our unique, composable approach allows independent components, systems and connectors to be assembled in any configuration to meet business goals and customer needs. The platform supports core banking, deposits, lending, payments and Islamic banking.

Mambu offers a modular, future-ready and scalable product that grows with businesses. Whether launching a single product or transforming an entire banking stack, Mambu provides the agility and reliability needed to succeed in today's financial landscape. More than 260 customers in over 65 countries rely on Mambu, including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO and Bank Islam.

Learn more: www.mambu.com

About Ardeco

ARDECO is a financial technology company transforming the way banks and fintechs connect, operate, and scale internationally. Through its Global Banking Platform and Bank-in-a-Box solutions, ARDECO provides end-to-end Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure that enables financial institutions to expand globally, ensure compliance, and deliver next-generation digital banking experiences.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, ARDECO operates across the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico, partnering with banks, fintechs, and payment providers to promote digital transformation and a seamless, borderless financial ecosystem.

Learn more: www.ardecoglobal.com

Press Contacts

Mambu

[email protected]

Ardeco LLC

Carlos Rodriguez

239-307-8590

[email protected]

SOURCE Ardeco LLC